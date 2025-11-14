Here’s What European Passports From 100 Years Ago Look Like

Not everyone is lucky enough to know their great-grandparents or even grandparents, as many of us never even had the chance to meet them. According to a survey commissioned by Ancestry, 1/5 of Americans can’t name their great-grandparents. What’s even worse is that one third can’t name their grandparents. Naturally, one may wonder whether people don’t know this information because they don’t even care about their own lineage. Well, not according to the numbers. 84% of people said it’s important for them to know about family heritage.
With DNA tests growing in popularity within recent years, it has become much easier for curious people to map out their family trees and find out where they come from, although many still rely on gaining information from their eldest living relatives. People ask them for stories, important life events, and other details about those who they never had a chance to meet. Some are lucky enough to get a glimpse of the lives of their great-grandparents by examining the belongs they left behind.
Recently, a woman named Maggie Orr Hicks has surprised people by demonstrating how passports from the 1900s actually look like
Recently, Maggie Orr Hicks from Ohio had her great-grandparents’ passports passed down to her. Maggie’s mother, who is suffering from stage four cancer, gave her the important family keepsake. Since the passports were from the 1900s and written in a foreign language, the woman decided to turn to a Facebook group called Girls Love Travel asking for help with the translation.
Maggie was able to find out when and where her great-grandparents were born and where they had traveled during their lifetime. The woman was excited to have the opportunity to share this information with her mother.
