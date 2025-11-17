Hey Pandas, Describe Your Dream Person (Closed)

by

Took this from Caligo since theirs is closed.

#1

someone who is as much of a nerd as i am about theatre, and can draw (idk i find that hot), and we know each other very well and there is a lot of trust between us. and darn it i’ve gone and described my (possible) crush/best friend

#2

Someone who’s clingy back. I’m always the clingy one and feel like i’m bugging people. Someone who likes listening because i talk a lot, but they also do a bit of talking.
People who have some kind of artistic ability, whether it’s painting or playing music or something you know?
But mainly someone who needs me as much as I need them.

#3

Caring, supportive, open and honest. I need them to be able to trust me enough to let me help them. Someone who’s love language is physical touch would also be nice

