German Beer Ad Shows Men Cradling Their Beer Bellies Like Pregnant Moms

We all know that beer isn’t the best thing to drink if you’re trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, that doesn’t stop alcoholic beverage companies from using chiseled and perfectly toned models in their ad campaigns. But one German beer company has decided to take an honest approach to their advertising (forgive the oxymoron), and as you can see, the resulting creative ads are as refreshing as a cold beer on a hot day.
Instead of using typical male models for overly cool photos, Bergedorfer Bier, in collaboration with German advertising firm Jung von Matt, decided to use men who they believed were more representative of the regular beer consumer. And by that, we mean men honing a respectable beer belly. Not only that, but they decided to show them tenderly embracing their beer bumps in the style of maternity photoshoot, which given the clever ad’s slogan – “brewed with love” – seems only fitting. Still, let’s see how funny they find it when they have to give birth…
Now scroll down below and check the funny photos for yourself!
More info: Bergedorfer Bier | Jung von Matt (h/t: mymodernmet)
“Brewed with love”
