‘End Tipping’: 45 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change, And Fast

Tipping is a hot topic in the United States. Minimum wage and tipping laws vary from state to state. Many people believe that the culture revolving around leaving tips is deeply flawed and bad for employees. However, it is so deeply entrenched in the American psyche that big changes are difficult to fathom.
The r/EndTipping subreddit aims to shake things up so that “US workers aren’t reliant on tips.” Members of the online community share examples of just how ridiculous and shameless demands for tips can get. We’ve curated a list of the most powerful pics to show you that the system really does need to change when things are as egregious as this. Scroll down to see for yourselves, Pandas.
Bored Panda wanted to learn about how customers can gently push back against Tipflation (tip inflation), so we got in touch with Max Alberhasky, Ph.D. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on this, as well as how changes in the minimum wage can affect tipped employees. Alberhasky is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at California State University Long Beach and is the author of the insightful ‘Psychology, Money, and Happiness’ blog on Psychology Today.
#1 A Seattle Ice Cream Shop
#2 Even High Earners Are Sick Of The Shenanigans
#3 I Saw This Today, Bless
#4 I Would Say More Than Mildy Infuriating
#5 Saw This Online
#6 My Favorite Restaurant In NYC (Xi’an Famous Foods), Where Hospitality Is Included
#7 No, I’m Not Tipping A Hotel Booking Website
#8 End Tipping
#9 Tipping Option At Newark Airport Self-Checkout Counters
No service was provided. It was literally one of those “express” shops where you grab things like tissues, snacks, etc.
#10 Gratuity Isn’t Gratuity If It’s Automatically Added To A Bill
20% gratuity was automatically added to our bill for a party of 2 while the receipt says it’s added for a party of 5. On top of that the receipt given back to you pretends like they didn’t just add a tip and leaves another line for a tip
#11 The Default Tip For A Croissant Purchased Over The Counter Was 102%
#12 Apparently Tipping Non Living Objects Is Perfectly Acceptable
#13 This Was The First Thing I Saw Today At My Hotel’s “Free” Breakfast. I Was Immediately Annoyed
It is literally a self-serve standard hotel breakfast. The only thing the “attendant” did was put out a few more oatmeal packets.
#14 Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign
#15 So I Guess This Is A Thing Somewhere
#16 Tip Jar At My Doctors Office
#17 Really?
#18 DIY Mister Car Wash In Florida Asked Me For A Tip.. It’s An Automated Car Wash And You Have To Vacuum And Clean The Car Yourself. People Work There But Don’t Do Anything But Ask If You Want To Sign Up For The Monthly Club. Tip Or No Tip?!
#19 For Years We’ve Been Told If You Don’t Want To Tip Then Get Takeout – Mandatory Gratuity Charge With ‘Additional Tips Appreciated’
#20 It Looks Like You Left $0.00 For The Tip. That Might Be An Accident. Would You Like To Leave A Tip?
#21 Then Wth Is It?
#22 “In Order To Provide Our Team Livable Wages” Anyone Notice An Increase In Messaging That Makes Customers Feel Guilty For Not Tipping?
#23 What Do You Think Of This Insanity?
#24 I Was Buying A T-Shirt! I Closed The Screen And Did Not Purchase The Shirt
#25 Shaming Customers For Not Tipping
#26 Mandatory Tipping. Prepopulated Tips Of 18, 20 And 22% And Custom Doesn’t Allow 0. This Was A Food Hall With No Servers. You Pick Up Your Food
#27 Coffee Shop In Chicago Asking Us To Stop Being Poor
#28 Terry Black’s Doesn’t Let You Place A Pick-Up Order Without At Least A 10% Tip. What’s The Point Of Tipping If You Make It Mandatory?
#29 These Options Are Getting Out Of Hand
#30 In What Universe Would Anyone Give A 100% Tip?
#31 This 400ml Bottle Of Wine In My Hotel Room, That I’d Have To Open Myself, Has An Automatic 15% Tip
#32 Tipping A Search Engine??
#33 Well At Least They’re Honest Now – T’s A Bribe
#34 Bakery – Asking For 22% Tip For Handing Over An Overpriced Loaf Of Bread
Went to a local bakery to support them. Their prices are already crazy ($7.49 for a loaf of bread).
The guy literally hands over a loaf of bread to me and expects me to tip?
People in front of me were ripping 22%. People behind me were staring what I would do
#35 Restaurant Tip Shames Public!
#36 Tipping Has No Shame
#37 Nothing Like A Healthy Serving Of Guilt With Your Meal
#38 28% Surcharge At A Restaurant In Charleston, SC
#39 A “Super Tip”?
#40 Tourist Trap Or What?
#41 Pickup At Cookie Shop
#42 Asking For Tips On Top Of 16% Service Fee
#43 Was Asked To Tip My Prescription Medicine Delivery Person…
#44 30% Tip. Absolutely Absurd
#45 QR Code For Tipping, 1 Night Hotel Stay
