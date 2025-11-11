Grandparents Have The Sweetest Photoshoot To Celebrate 63 Years Of Being In Love

Nothing stands the test of time like true love, and Wanda and Joe are living proof of that. The cute couple got married in 1952, and they’re still as in love with each other as they were when they first met.
For their 63rd wedding anniversary, their granddaughter, Texas-based photographer Shalyn Nelson, decided to give them their very own couple’s photoshoot. As you can see, the resulting pictures of the elderly couple are as inspiring as they are heartwarming. The adorable pair met when Joe saw Wanda walking along the street in 1950. He pulled over, asked her out on a date, and the rest, as they say, is history. The pictures are part of an ongoing project called Real Love, The Nelsons, which Shalyn started to celebrate old love. And she couldn’t find more adorable lovebirds to fulfill her photo ideas. The pictures serve to remind us that although our time is limited, there’s nothing more timeless than love.
More info: Shalyn Nelson | Instagram | Facebook
Wanda and Joe have been married for 63 years, and their love is still as strong as ever
They met in 1950 when Joe saw Wanda walking down the street
He stopped his car and asked her for a date. She couldn’t refuse his charm
And nor could she refuse his proposal when he asked her to marry him on December 28, 1950
For their 63rd wedding anniversary, their granddaughter decided to give them their very own photo shoot
The pictures are part of a project called Love, The Nelsons, which Shalyn started to celebrate old love
As part of the photoshoot, Shalyn asked her grandparents to write love letters to each other
“Dearest Wanda,’ wrote Joe. “It’s been a long time since I have written you a letter”
“The years have gone by fast. One morning you just wake up and you are OLD. Anyway, I wouldn’t trade them for all the gold in Alaska”
“We had 3 great kids and lots of fun raising them. Most of the time. I wish that we could bring back some of those days”
“Anyway, I will close this letter to you saying I love you as much today as the day I married you”
“And just think, the license only cost $2.00. The best bargain I ever made”
