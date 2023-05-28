Home
The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained

The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained

28 seconds ago
The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained
Home
The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained

The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained

28 seconds ago

The historical Finnish action movie Sisu, written and directed by Jalmari Helander, follows a gold prospector in 1944 during World War II, who tries to secure his stolen gold against a Nazi death squad. The film is set in Finnish Lapland and stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, and Mimosa Willamo. It has since received much praise from critics.

Although the movie is reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglorious Basterds, which is completely fictional, Sisu entails many “truthful” elements and also convinces viewers through its almost wordless thriller nature. The hero and gold prospector, Aatami Korpi, is not just repetitively going on a killing fest to execute Nazis, he also faces his own challenges and has to persevere in order to prevail. What many viewers have asked themselves upon watching this movie and anticipating the movie’s events is, if any are based on real-life events. This article shall shine a light on the “true story” behind Sisu.

Is Sisu Based on a True WWII Story?

The True Story Behind SISU &#038; Nazi Gold Explained

The Finnish term “Sisu”, depicts an extraordinary determination in the face of extreme adversity, which suits the direction and overall theme of the movie. However, the plot of Sisu is not based on real World War 2 events. Neither the gold miner Aatami nor the killing of Nazi officers by a singular Finnish individual to protect his gold happened in real life. One could imagine, that such a story would have already hit the news way earlier and more people would have known about it. But essentially, the Gold Rush in Lapland at that time was a real phenomenon in Finland during the winter of World War II.

Read next:

Related Posts
Check out This Real Life Hobbit House in Tomich, Scotland
April 10, 2018
The Best Role in Charles Dance’s Career Other than Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones
April 6, 2017
Now Joe Manganiello a “Maybe” to Appear as Deathstroke in The Batman?
March 19, 2017
The Intense SEALS Training Kevin Hart Did for Borderlands Movie
June 24, 2021
The Top Five Sylvester Stallone Screaming Moments on Film
November 3, 2017
Remember the Movie “Lisa?” It Could Be Ripe for a Crazy Reboot
September 11, 2020

About The Author

ElenaWasserzier
More from this Author

Elena Wasserzier is a 24-year-old aspiring fiction and creative writer who loves movies, books, and writing her own songs. She graduated in 2023, with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Rights. In her leisure, she spends a lot of time with her guitar, out in nature but also on Netflix. Her current favorite shows are Bridgerton, Derry Girls, Sex Education, Workin' Moms, Dawson's Creek and Gilmore Girls.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.