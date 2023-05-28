The True Story Behind SISU & Nazi Gold Explained

The historical Finnish action movie Sisu, written and directed by Jalmari Helander, follows a gold prospector in 1944 during World War II, who tries to secure his stolen gold against a Nazi death squad. The film is set in Finnish Lapland and stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, and Mimosa Willamo. It has since received much praise from critics.
Although the movie is reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglorious Basterds, which is completely fictional, Sisu entails many “truthful” elements and also convinces viewers through its almost wordless thriller nature. The hero and gold prospector, Aatami Korpi, is not just repetitively going on a killing fest to execute Nazis, he also faces his own challenges and has to persevere in order to prevail. What many viewers have asked themselves upon watching this movie and anticipating the movie’s events is, if any are based on real-life events. This article shall shine a light on the “true story” behind Sisu.
Is Sisu Based on a True WWII Story?
The Finnish term “Sisu”, depicts an extraordinary determination in the face of extreme adversity, which suits the direction and overall theme of the movie. However, the plot of Sisu is not based on real World War 2 events. Neither the gold miner Aatami nor the killing of Nazi officers by a singular Finnish individual to protect his gold happened in real life. One could imagine, that such a story would have already hit the news way earlier and more people would have known about it. But essentially, the Gold Rush in Lapland at that time was a real phenomenon in Finland during the winter of World War II.