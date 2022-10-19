Home
5 Best Lashana Lynch Movies and TV shows

Lashana Lynch has to be one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors at the moment. From starring in blockbuster action movies like James Bond’s No Time To Die (2021) to playing a hero in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), there seems to be nothing too big for this actress. The London-born British actress is one star we always enjoy seeing on our screens. With a few credits to her name, this 30-year-old actress has the talent and work ethic of a rising Hollywood star. And we can’t wait to see what she does next!

If you want to see her in action (literally), here are some of Lashana Lynch’s best movies and tv shows!

1. The Woman King (2022)

The Woman King (2022)

Credit: The Woman King

2022’s The Woman King is getting plenty of critical acclaim and applause from audiences worldwide. This woman-led film follows a group of warriors led by General Nanisca, played by the stunning Viola Davis, as she tries to protect the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. The film is set in the 19th century when General Nanisca trains and prepares the next generation of elite female soldiers to protect their territory from invaders. Lashana Lynch stars alongside John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim. The movie scored a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it is definitely worth watching. 

2. Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Credit: Captain Marvel

The Captain Marvel movie is set in 1995 and follows Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, as she tries to protect Earth which is caught up in the middle of an alien altercation. In this movie, Lashana Lynch plays Maria, Carol Danver’s best friend.

Lashana steals the show as Captain Maria Rambeau, a former United States Air Force pilot who ends up fixing up old aeroplanes before reuniting with Carol, who everyone thought died in a plane crash years earlier. Maria helps Danvers and Nick Fury to fight the Kree and would later create S.W.O.R.D and became its director. If you watched Marvel’s Wanda and Vision, you’d recognize Monica Rambeau, Maria’s daughter, who was only a child when Captain Marvel came to earth. 

She is set to reprise her role as Maria Rambeau in the upcoming movie The Marvels (2023).

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Credit: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With the Multiverse comes new possibilities, like characters making a comeback as different people in another universe. Although Lashana played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel (2019), in this film, she plays Captain Marvel, part of a superhero team loyal to the Illuminati. Unexpected plot twist, right? Lashana Lynch admitted that the possibilities of the Multiverse were unique because even death isn’t the end of your character in the MCU. Here is a movie review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 

4. No Time To Die (2021)

No Time to Die

Credit: No Time to Die

Daniel Craig said goodbye to the James Bond character in the latest installment of the 007 movie franchise, No Time to Die (2021). Which was one of the many reasons the movie made a record-breaking $56 million in its first week. In the film, James Bond is no longer an MI6 agent, instead living a quiet life with Madeleine in Jamaica – or at least he tries to.

The movie is three hours long and gives us a close enough look at Lashana as the next 007. Lynch plays Nomi, an MI6 agent sent to find James Bond to help with the new villain in town who happens to have a connection to Madeleine. Nomi is captivating and witty on screen, giving us hope for what the future of the franchise will look like. Lynch described her character in the movie as a ninja-strong, savvy, and funny woman who pushes Bond to think in a way he isn’t used to. And she delivered.

5. Still Star Crossed (2017)

Still Star-Crossed

Credit: Still Star-Crossed

Do you remember the American historical drama series produced by Shonda Rhimes? Probably not, but this ABC drama series had everything to become a successful, long-running series. Based on the tragic romance between the Montagues and the Capulets, this show was meant to shed light on what happened after the Romeo and Juliet sad ending.

Lashana Lynch stars as Rosalina Capulet, who falls in love with Benvolio. Even though the show didn’t last long, Lashana made a lasting impression with her performance. This is the one to start with if you’re craving a romantic period drama that will get you in your feels. Find out here what happened to the cast of Still Star-Crossed.

Lashana isn’t slowing down, though, and is also set to star in the upcoming Bob Marley biopic from paramount pictures. Here are five things you didn’t know about this talented actress, Lashana Lynch.

