30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

by

We are back with a fresh portion of “Crustacean Singles”. The comic series is created by Andrew and is characterized by visual simplicity, exceptional storytelling, and humor. The author got some inspiration from the well-known “The Far Side” comic strips by Gary Larson, which, as Andrew mentioned, showed him “that it was possible to tell a story in a single panel.”

This time we would like to share with you the most recent “Crustacean Singles” published by the artist. They feature the new stories of characters we already know from Andrew’s previous works: Lobsterman, the Floating Head of Salvador Dalí, and other nameless stick figures. You can click here if you missed the previous Bored Panda post featuring these single-panel comics.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | twitter.com | Facebook | crustaceansingles.com | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

#1

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#2

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#3

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#4

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#5

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#6

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#7

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#8

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#9

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#10

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#11

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#12

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#13

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#14

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#15

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#16

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#17

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#18

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#19

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#20

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#21

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#22

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#23

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#24

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#25

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#26

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#27

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#28

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#29

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

#30

30 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Crustacean Singles” (New Pics)

Image source:  crustaceansingles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Legendary DuckTales Theme was Written in Under an Hour
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017
50 Times People Spotted Huge Halloween Jerks
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Funny Comics By An Italian Artist Sum Up The Everyday Life Of An Average Girl (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bridal Shop Goes Viral For Putting Up A Wheelchair-Bound Mannequin
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Mom’s Genius Trick That Stops Her Baby Crying Is Going Viral, But Not Everyone Approves It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.