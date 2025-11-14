The Internet Made A List Of Potential EU Leaving Names And It’s Awesome

When the world is descending into chaos, the first thing we do, for better or worse, is make memes about it. Since the UK’s infamous vote to leave the EU in 2016, Brexit has given us a wealth of material. It also inspired talks of France’s Frexit, and a Dexit by Germany (Deutschland), the latter of which has fallen into such obscurity that its political meaning is now completely eclipsed in search engines by the downsizing of the Pokedex in new Pokemon games.
Could these campaigns have flourished with catchier names? Probably not, for reasons that are becoming clearer and clearer. But just in case, the internet’s punsters are parodying Brexit with suggestions for names that the rest of Europe can use if they decide they’ve had enough.
#1 Sweden
#2 Finland
#3 Czech Republic
#4 France
#5 Denmark
#6 Spain
#7 Malta
#8 Netherlands
#9 Italy
#10 Ireland
#11 Hungary
#12 Austria
#13 Latvia
#14 Estonia
#15 Portugal
#16 Lithuania
#17 Poland
#18 Slovakia
#19 Belgium
#20 Greece
#22 Germany
#23 Croatia
#24 Cyprus
#25 Romania
#26 Slovenia
