Cutest Bee Puns That’ll Positively Bee-witch You

Bees, our diligent tiny pollinators, are to be thanked for the food on our tables, the plants that make up our natural environments, and the healing they provide us with their products. You might’ve heard that bee populations are suffering a great decline in many places on our planet due to various pesticides used on crops that endanger these vitally important bugs a great deal. Several organizations worldwide advocate the importance of bees, advising us on what to do to help them. Precisely because of this cause, some cities are going greener, providing tiny oases for these tiny fuzzies. More and more farmers are going back to ecological crops or even biodynamic farming. Everybody can do their part in helping restore the bee population!
Besides hands-on action to help honeybees, talking about them and keeping the topic alive is as important. So, although we have done several serious posts, talks don’t always have to be somber to keep the bees on our minds. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best puns that the Internet has to offer on our tiny little friends! So now, you can think about ways to aid these adorable insects while heartily laughing at some funny puns. From classic puns such as ‘bee yourself’ to more sophisticated ones about the flight of the bumblebees – only the creme de la creme of bee puns are on our list!
So, scroll down below, check out these clever puns, and go tend to your flower garden, which, I’m sure, is beloved by the neighborhood bees. Don’t forget to vote for the most original puns, add in some of your own to the comments, and share this bee-utiful article with your friends!
#1
When a bee is in your hand, what’s in your eye? Beauty. Because beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.
#2
What’s a bee’s favorite kind of candy? Bumble gum.
#3
Always bee yourself.
#4
Bee puns really sting.
#5
Who’s Mama Bee’s favorite singer? Sting.
#6
What is a swarm of really small queen bees called? The royal wee.
#7
That bee is talking way too quietly. She must be a mumble-bee!
#8
Remember, if you offend an audience of beekeepers you may hear some veiled threats.
#9
Why did the bees go on strike? They wanted more honey and less vinegar.
#10
What goes zzub-zubb when it travels? A bee flying backwards.
#11
When bees get married, they really look forward to the honeymoon.
#12
What do you call a bee that never quite got into the hive? A wanna-bee!
#13
I felt a bit of apiculture shock a couple of weeks after moving.
#14
A bee that’s been put under a spell has been bee-witched!
#15
A bee’s favorite sport is rug-bee.
#16
Bees style their hair with a honeycomb.
#17
Why do bees get married? Because they found their honey!
#18
When you cross a doorbell and a bee you wind up with a hum-dinger.
#19
Only bees who are on their best bee-havior, get to go to the hive and make honey.
#20
Bee puns are good for your health. Why? Because they give you a dose of Vitamin Bee!
#21
What did the one bee say to the prankster bee? “Quit pollen my leg.”
#22
What do kiddo bees take to school? The school buzz.
#23
Bee my love.
#24
If you were a bee, I’d keep you.
#25
What is a bee’s favorite part of a relationship? The honeymoon period.
#26
What did the bee say to the flower? “Hey, bud!”
#27
Appearances can bee deceiving.
#28
The baby bee was affectionately known as a little hum-bug.
#29
As busy as a bee.
#30
This has been like pollen teeth!
#31
Naughty baby bees really need to beehive.
#32
What do you call honey on a bee? A sticky situation.
#33
Why do beekeepers have such beautiful eyes? Because beauty is in the eye of the beeholder.
#34
Where do bees go on vacation? To the bee-ch!
#35
Why did the bee on Shark Tank? She was starting her own beesness.
#36
Where did Noah keep his bees? In the ark hives.
#37
To bee or not to bee, that is the question!
#38
I went into a pet shop and asked to buy a bee. The shopkeeper said they didn’t have bees. I said: ”But there’s one in your window”.
#39
#40
What’s worse than being a fool? Fooling a bee.
#41
What was the hive’s favourite Shakespeare line? “To bee or not to bee”.
#42
What does a bee like playing in the park? A fris-bee.
#43
Why did the bee go to the dermatologist? It had hives.
#44
As soon as the bees were finished making their hive, they threw a big house-swarming party.
#45
That bee certainly deserved the promotion at work, he was always so buzzy on the job.
#46
What did the bee girlfriend say in return? “Hive never felt this way bee-fore.”
#47
Why was the bee fired from the barbershop? He only knew how to give a buzz-cut.
#48
Who is a bee’s favorite singer? Bee-yoncé.
#49
Bees can fly in the rain if they are wearing their little yellow jackets.
#50
What’s a happy bumblebee’s blood type? Bee positive!
#51
They asked the beekeeper to move his business out of town because he was creating quite a buzz around town.
#52
What do you call a bee that’s a sore loser? A cry bay-bee!
#53
The worst part about getting stung by bees? Tomorrow you’re going to have to take care of those hives.
#54
I know that I have never seen a hummingbird, but I certainly did see a spelling bee.
#55
Meanwhile, the swarm of teen bees all loved The Beatles and their “Let it Bee” album.
#56
A smart mathematician knows exactly what a rhom-buzz is.
#57
You’re so bee-autiful that every day with you is like a honeymoon.
#58
There’s something bee-tween us and it’s not just your stinger.
#59
Not all it’s cracked up to bee.
#60
Go away, I want to bee alone.
#61
Pollinate me.
#62
You’re bee-autiful.
#63
Come a little closer. I promise I won’t sting.
#64
You’re sweeter than honey.
#65
Are you a flower? Because I wanna help you pollinate.
#66
#67
Let’s make a bee-line for the bedroom.
#68
You must take care of bees because you’re definitely a keeper.
#69
What do you call a bee having a bad hair day? A frizz-bee.
#70
What did the sushi say to the bee? “Wasa-bee.”
#71
What’s a bee’s favorite novel? The Great Gats-bee.
#72
What do you call a bee that needs a drink? Bee-hydrated.
#73
#74
What do you call a bee that doesn’t cost anything? A free-bee.
#75
Why do bees do so well in job interviews? They know all the good buzzwords.
#76
Well, I’ll bee!
#77
Speaking of music, all bees can relate to the pop band the Bee Gees.
#78
That single bee finally got married because he found his honey.
#79
Hey! Hey! You! You! I don’t like your bee-friend.
#80
What’s a bee’s favorite flower? Bee-gonias!
#81
Say, these bee puns aren’t too shab-bee.
#82
Wasp are you talking about?
#83
#84
#85
A nectar pun would bee unbeelivable.
#86
Bees usually hive in the pool.
#87
What do you call a bee that falls down a hill? A stumble bee.
#88
When a bee writes a sonnet, they’re waxing poetic.
#89
That posh wasp is just plain snob-bee!
#90
Will you quit pollen my leg?
#91
Have you got a bee in your bonnet?
#92
#93
#94
The bee got fired from the hairdressers. The only style he could do was a buzz-cut.
#95
What do you call a bee that’s a bad loser? It’s a cry ba-bee!
#96
What are the names for bees from America? USBs.
#97
How do bee boys and girls get to school? They take the buzz.
#98
What do they call a bee that doesn’t stop talking? Blabb-bee.
#99
What are the bees’ favourite weapons? BeeBee guns.
#100
What do bees love to chew? Bumble gum!
#101
Which shape is a bees’ favourite? A Rhom-buzz!
#102
What do you call a bee that’s dressed up for halloween? A bee-witched.
#103
#104
What music do bees like? Bee-bop, Bee-thoven, Bee-yoncé, The Bee-tles, Bee-stie Boys, Cros-bee, Stills, Nash & Young, or Justin Bee-ber? They like Sting.
#105
Why was the bee so hard to understand? It was a mumble bee.
#106
What did the bee say to his girlfriend? “I can’t help pollen in love with you.”
#107
What’s black and yellow and flies at 30,000 feet? A bee on an airplane.
#108
The bee bank robber said to the tellers, “Your honey or your life.”
#109
What do bees like with their sushi? Wasa-bee!
#110
#111
The bee that resides in America is called a USB.
#112
What do you call bees that constantly drop things? Fumble bees!
#113
Where do worker bees go on vacation? Sting-apore.
#114
Just like humans, bees love the honey-moon part of their relationships more than anything else.
#115
The male bee was such a romantic, he kept pollen in love with all the female bees.
#116
How did the bumble bee lose an eye? With a beebee gun.
#117
A wasp is nothing more than a wanna-bee.
#118
We were always meant to bee.
#119
Of course, Grandma really liked the Bee Gees.
#120
#121
A bee that will not stop eating will eventually become a little chub-bee.
#122
Honey, I’m stuck on you.
#123
I can’t bee-lieve how sweet you are.
#124
The benefits of having a hive is un-bee-lievable.
#125
#126
Female bees have a particular affection for ru-bee rings.
#127
What’s the one thing bees never forget to bring to the beach? Fris-bees.
#128
What do you call a bee that can’t make up its mind? A may-bee.
#129
What do you call a bee that’s returned from the dead? A zom-bee.
#130
Which bee gives you a second chance? The plan bee.
#131
What would bears be without bees? Just ears.
#132
If truth bee told.
#133
#134
Who’s a bee’s favorite painter? Pablo Bee-casso.
#135
Bee puns aren’t that great. I don’t get what all the buzz is about.
#136
The little bees are always humming because they forgot the words to the song.
#137
You son of a bee-ch.
#138
Honey, I’m home!
#139
I don’t hive a clue!
#140
#141
As luck would hive it.
#142
None of your beeswax.
#143
What did the bee say to the flower? “Hey, honey!”
#144
Why did the bee deliver a cold pizza? He didn’t know where to buzz in.
#145
A bumblebee, a spelling bee, and a vitamin B got in a fight. The vitamin B1.
#146
What’s a bumblebee’s favorite wing sauce? Pollenesian.
#147
A Queen Bee will only eat hum-burgers at Burger King.
#148
Never play hide and seek with a swarm because they will always wind up bee-hind you.
#149
Can you catch the buzz to school?
#150
Bees love the summer because its swarm outside.
#151
Give me a hive five.
#152
#153
#154
Do you think a bee’s favourite book is the Great Gats-bee?
#155
The bee who preferred to fly backwards all the time was heard going “zzub, zzub, zzub!”
#156
What’s a bee’s favourite sport? Rug-bee.
#157
What did the mummy bee call her baby? My little hum-bug.
#158
What do you call a bee that needs a drink? Beehydrated!
#159
What do bees get given on the first day of school? The sylla-buzz.
#160
What is a bee’s favourite Spice Girls single? Wanna-bee!
#161
What’s stripey and flies at 30,000 feet? A bee on a plane.
#162
What happens to a bee that belches near the queen bee? It gets a royal pardon.
#163
What did one bee say to the other when they both landed on the same flower? Buzzzzzz off!
#164
What did the teacher bee say to their students? Bee on your best bee-haviour!
#165
What does the queen bee say to the worker bees? You should bee more productive.
#166
What do unionized bees ask for? More honey and shorter working flowers.
#167
No one at the party wanted to hear that bee talk about himself, but he just kept droning on.
#168
We always buy our natural honey from the same bees because they always give us their swarm wishes.
#169
What did the teacher say to the bad bee? “Bee-hive yourself.”
#170
The talkative bee earned a reputation as being blab-bee.
#171
That pretentious wasp is just plain snob-bee!
#172
What is bees’ favorite Spice Girls song? Wanna-bee!
#173
What do you call a bee that was born in May? A may-bee.
#174
As soon as the bees were finished making their hive, they threw a big house swarming party.
#175
Bee the change you want to see.
#176
What does the professor bee say when a student asks a question about the course? “It’s on the sylla-buzz!”
#177
Here’s my number. Give me a buzz and I’ll bee yours.
#178
What did the businesswoman say? “We’re in bees-ness now!”
#179
What do you get if you cross a bee and a skunk? An animal that stings and stinks.
#180
A combination of a bumblebee and a race dog will give you a Greyhound Buzz.
#181
What do you call a bee that works for the government? A pollentician.
#182
HIVE five!
#183
These bee puns are just WINGING it.
#184
What’s more impressive than a talking llama? A spelling bee.
#185
I may have never seen a humming bird, but I’ve definitely seen a spelling bee.
#186
What do you call a bee that can’t make up its mind? A maybe.
#187
What did the mummy bee say to her naughty son? You must beehive!
#188
Which painter do bees like? Pablo Bee-casso.
#189
What is yellow and black and goes along the seabed? A bee in a submarine.
#190
What do you call a bee who doesn’t show off? A humble bee.
#191
Why did the bee live through the winter? Because it wore a yellow jacket.
#192
What does a bee use to style her hair? Her honey comb, of course.
#193
You’re so hot, you make my colony collapse.
