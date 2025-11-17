“We Don’t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

There are plenty of niche subreddits, but some of them can get quite big. Like ‘Eat Sandwiches.’
This online community with a pretty self-explanatory name was created back in November 2010 and now unites 429,000 members who are constantly sharing mouth-watering pictures of the best sandwiches they can find, both store-bought and homemade.
To remind you of how versatile and glorious this delight can be, we hand-picked a collection of their most popular posts.
Just keep in mind that it can be difficult to look at these pictures on an empty stomach. It can get quite hungry and start demanding a bite!
#1 It May Not Be Pretty, But Here’s My First Sandwich In Over A Year. Crab Salad On Seedy Brown Bread. Time To Kick Anorexia In The Butt!
Image source: absolute_boy
#2 Street Food In Italy
Image source: Claypothos
#3 The Best Sando I Ever Made. Slow Smoked Pastrami Grilled Cheese With Dubliner
Image source: Constant_Carnivore
#4 Turkey Bacon Club
Image source: Gord88
#5 Cheddar, Mozzarella And Tomatoes On Tiger Bread
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Sandwich Board For Game Night! I Made Two Of The Breads This Morning!
Image source: Clever-Insertion
#7 The Best $5 Start To My Morning
Image source: peanut__buttah
#8 Ratatouille Breakfast Sandwich With Egg And Gruyère In Toasted Croissant
Image source: kytran40
#9 Grilled & Banana Stuffed Peanut Butter & Jelly
Image source: William-SophiaCBD
#10 Do Gyros Belong Here?
Image source: Cardiff07
#11 As A Chef, I Usually Don’t Care To Cook On My Off Time, So The Thanksgiving Dagwood Has Become A Yearly Tradition For Myself, Accompanied By Watching Football In My Underwear By Myself
Image source: icookfood42
#12 Assorted Sandos From Pop Up Sandoitchi In Houston
Image source: Bluestank
#13 Classic Blt Featuring Black Pepper
Image source: _incredigirl_
#14 Prosciutto Rotundo Ducle ,hot Sopresatta, Pistachio Mortadella, Arugula And Red Onion Tossed In Evoo, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, And Fennel Pollen, Spicy Herb Mayo, Parmagiano Reggiano
Image source: DonnyLongHots
#15 The Cubánh Mì. A Love Child Between The Cuban And Bánh Mì
Image source: michael_behar
#16 This Rueben Tho
Image source: CashmereCthulu
#17 Homemade Big Mac
Image source: cookinwithclint
#18 Joined This Group Just To Post My Home Made Roast Beef I Carried Up And Consumed At The Top Of Half Dome In Yosemite
Image source: Jamieterv
#19 I Spent Five Years Today On Reddit And Have Missed Every Cake Day. I Finally Managed To Catch This One, And Decided To Celebrate With A Fried Chicken Sandwich!
Image source: TheSciGuy1215
#20 A Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Image source: LogicalBee8093
#21 My Wife’s Out Of Town, And To Stay Sober, This Morning I Went To The Gym, Then Made The Perfect Italian Hoagie Using My Homegrown Peppers, Onions, And Tomatoes. This Is Probably The Best Sandwich I’ve Ever Eaten
Image source: MickStash
#22 Homemade Italian Courtesy Of My Wife
Image source: mrbradg
#23 Double Serrano Cheese Quesadilla Burger. Yes, I Was Stoned
Image source: ShrimpDirty
#24 Chicken Caesar Wrap
Image source: cookinwithclint
#25 Homemade Tex-Mex Burrito
Image source: Dry-Actuary-3928
#26 Chickie Chickie Parm Parm
Image source: sachpats29
#27 Tea Sandwiches For A Lunch Date. Deviled Egg, Roast Beef/Pimento, And Caprese Mini Sandwiches With Scones And Cream For Dessert. Why Chose One!
Image source: brado110
#28 Any Love For Mexican Tortas :)
Image source: ArsenicAnesthesia
#29 Patty Melt From A Local Joint
Image source: atp_007
#30 Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich With Sharp Provolone And Sautéed Baby Spinach
Image source: msagz99
#31 Cuban Sandwiches On Hawaiian Rolls
Image source: Turtleramem
#32 My GF’s Aunt Brought 30 Bahn Mis To A Family Gathering That No One Ate. Hating Food Waste, I Managed To Put Down A Dozen Over The Past 32 Hours. Stay Waste Free, My Friends
Image source: GoWayLowForThePesos
#33 My Homemade Big Mac!
Image source: cookingwithcarby
#34 I Was Told This Belongs Here. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Image source: Dbetancourt92
#35 Chorizo Torta From My Local Grocery Store – La Tapatia Market & Tacos – Morgantown, Wv
Image source: onemantwohands
#36 Local Bakery Starts Making Sandwiches
Image source: Hawkeyecory1
#37 Open-Faced Avocado, Cheesy Eggs, And Bacon Sandwich On Toasted Chinese Butter Bread
Image source: notblakely
#38 Mortadella, Hot Calabrian Fried Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Herb Mayo, Evoo, And Parmigiano Reggiano On A Seeded Roll
Image source: DonnyLongHots
#39 Finally Found The Perfect Spot To Post The Supermodel Of Sandwiches
Image source: ughnowhy
#40 Made Myself An Italian Sub For Christmas
Image source: Murder_Ballads
