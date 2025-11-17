“We Don’t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

by

There are plenty of niche subreddits, but some of them can get quite big. Like ‘Eat Sandwiches.’

This online community with a pretty self-explanatory name was created back in November 2010 and now unites 429,000 members who are constantly sharing mouth-watering pictures of the best sandwiches they can find, both store-bought and homemade.

To remind you of how versatile and glorious this delight can be, we hand-picked a collection of their most popular posts.

Just keep in mind that it can be difficult to look at these pictures on an empty stomach. It can get quite hungry and start demanding a bite!

#1 It May Not Be Pretty, But Here’s My First Sandwich In Over A Year. Crab Salad On Seedy Brown Bread. Time To Kick Anorexia In The Butt!

Image source: absolute_boy

#2 Street Food In Italy

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Claypothos

#3 The Best Sando I Ever Made. Slow Smoked Pastrami Grilled Cheese With Dubliner

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Constant_Carnivore

#4 Turkey Bacon Club

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Gord88

#5 Cheddar, Mozzarella And Tomatoes On Tiger Bread

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Sandwich Board For Game Night! I Made Two Of The Breads This Morning!

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Clever-Insertion

#7 The Best $5 Start To My Morning

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: peanut__buttah

#8 Ratatouille Breakfast Sandwich With Egg And Gruyère In Toasted Croissant

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: kytran40

#9 Grilled & Banana Stuffed Peanut Butter & Jelly

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: William-SophiaCBD

#10 Do Gyros Belong Here?

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Cardiff07

#11 As A Chef, I Usually Don’t Care To Cook On My Off Time, So The Thanksgiving Dagwood Has Become A Yearly Tradition For Myself, Accompanied By Watching Football In My Underwear By Myself

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: icookfood42

#12 Assorted Sandos From Pop Up Sandoitchi In Houston

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Bluestank

#13 Classic Blt Featuring Black Pepper

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: _incredigirl_

#14 Prosciutto Rotundo Ducle ,hot Sopresatta, Pistachio Mortadella, Arugula And Red Onion Tossed In Evoo, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, And Fennel Pollen, Spicy Herb Mayo, Parmagiano Reggiano

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: DonnyLongHots

#15 The Cubánh Mì. A Love Child Between The Cuban And Bánh Mì

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: michael_behar

#16 This Rueben Tho

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: CashmereCthulu

#17 Homemade Big Mac

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: cookinwithclint

#18 Joined This Group Just To Post My Home Made Roast Beef I Carried Up And Consumed At The Top Of Half Dome In Yosemite

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Jamieterv

#19 I Spent Five Years Today On Reddit And Have Missed Every Cake Day. I Finally Managed To Catch This One, And Decided To Celebrate With A Fried Chicken Sandwich!

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: TheSciGuy1215

#20 A Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: LogicalBee8093

#21 My Wife’s Out Of Town, And To Stay Sober, This Morning I Went To The Gym, Then Made The Perfect Italian Hoagie Using My Homegrown Peppers, Onions, And Tomatoes. This Is Probably The Best Sandwich I’ve Ever Eaten

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: MickStash

#22 Homemade Italian Courtesy Of My Wife

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: mrbradg

#23 Double Serrano Cheese Quesadilla Burger. Yes, I Was Stoned

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: ShrimpDirty

#24 Chicken Caesar Wrap

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: cookinwithclint

#25 Homemade Tex-Mex Burrito

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Dry-Actuary-3928

#26 Chickie Chickie Parm Parm

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: sachpats29

#27 Tea Sandwiches For A Lunch Date. Deviled Egg, Roast Beef/Pimento, And Caprese Mini Sandwiches With Scones And Cream For Dessert. Why Chose One!

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: brado110

#28 Any Love For Mexican Tortas :)

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: ArsenicAnesthesia

#29 Patty Melt From A Local Joint

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: atp_007

#30 Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich With Sharp Provolone And Sautéed Baby Spinach

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: msagz99

#31 Cuban Sandwiches On Hawaiian Rolls

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Turtleramem

#32 My GF’s Aunt Brought 30 Bahn Mis To A Family Gathering That No One Ate. Hating Food Waste, I Managed To Put Down A Dozen Over The Past 32 Hours. Stay Waste Free, My Friends

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: GoWayLowForThePesos

#33 My Homemade Big Mac!

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: cookingwithcarby

#34 I Was Told This Belongs Here. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Dbetancourt92

#35 Chorizo Torta From My Local Grocery Store – La Tapatia Market & Tacos – Morgantown, Wv

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: onemantwohands

#36 Local Bakery Starts Making Sandwiches

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Hawkeyecory1

#37 Open-Faced Avocado, Cheesy Eggs, And Bacon Sandwich On Toasted Chinese Butter Bread

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: notblakely

#38 Mortadella, Hot Calabrian Fried Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Herb Mayo, Evoo, And Parmigiano Reggiano On A Seeded Roll

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: DonnyLongHots

#39 Finally Found The Perfect Spot To Post The Supermodel Of Sandwiches

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: ughnowhy

#40 Made Myself An Italian Sub For Christmas

“We Don&#8217;t Actually Know What Sandwiches Are”: 40 Pics From The Group Dedicated To Sandwiches

Image source: Murder_Ballads

