Life Before And After Getting A Dog (10 Pics)

So you want to get a dog. Golden Retriever owner John has a few words to say. He shows his life before and after getting his pup Maimai, “the cutest little furry evil”, in adorable illustrations.

You can already start feeling guilty about not sharing your TV dinner with your new friend. Forget having a tidy apartment. And all that hair…But it’s all worth it. “All I can think of after work is to go home knowing Maimai is waiting for me, feels great and sweet,” writes John.

More info: maimaijohn.wordpress.comFacebook | Twitter

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Patrick Penrose
