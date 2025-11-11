133 Things That Are Hilariously Similar To Each Other

Everything in the world is linked far more closely than some of us may realize. Sometimes, what you thought was a bowl of ramen noodles is actually Justin Timberlake’s hair from his N’Sync days. This list will show you just how many strange and funny look-alikes there are out there.

Vote for your favorite images and, if you think there are any other great look-alikes there that we’ve missed, submit them to this list. They don’t just have to be people – as long as they’re weird and funny!

#1 Justin Timberlake’s Hair = Ramen Noodles

Image source: unknown

#2 This Man Looks Like Carl From Up!

Image source: reddit

#3 Michael Jackson Looks Like This Egyptian Statue

Image source: americaniconstemeple

#4 This Candy Looks Like This Man’s Head

Image source: imgur

#5 Homeless Guy Looks Like High Fashion Model

Image source: picheaven.com

#6 Nicky Minaj = Troll Doll

Image source: themetapicture.com

#7 Real Life Grandma From Looney Tunes

Image source: cameragirlsp

#8 Dog Looks Like Putin

Image source: reddit

#9 Real Life Cartman

Image source: Ikmeg

#10 Puppy And Teddy Twins

Image source: reddit

#11 Yellow Dress And Caterpillar

#12 Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber

#13 Dog Looks Like Richard Branson

Image source: reddit

#14 Snoop Dog Looks Like This Dog

Image source: kolaborando.com

#15 This Girl Looks Like This Doll

Image source: Kung Naja

#16 Who Wore It Better?

Image source: reddit

#17 Towel Dog

Image source: cuteoverload.com

#18 Puppies Look Like Fried Chicken

Image source: muttleydosomething

#19 Dog And Its Owners

Image source: Another N

#20 Feather Duster Fashion

#21 Who Wore It Better?

Image source: tmz.com

#22 Jacob Black = Alpaca

Image source: impermutation

#23 This Baby & The Michelin Man

#24 Three Similar Bags

#25 Woman’s Clothes Look Like An Oyster Card

Image source: tickld.com

#26 Food For Thought

#27 Lady Gaga & Chinese Crested Dog

Image source: nydailynews.com

#28 Kim Kardashian And A Killer Whale

Image source: GoogleImages

#29 Mckayla Maroney Looks Like This Bunny

Image source: emgn.com

#30 Will Ferell And Chad Smith

#31 Dog And Samuel Jackson

#32 King Joffrey Looks Like Nellie Olsen

#33 Sylvester Stallone And Paprika

#34 Clint And Hugh

#35 Taylor Swift And Bus Seat

#36 Puppy Looks Like Alf

#37 What The Crock..

#38 Rihanna And Arizona Green Tea

#39 Bill Kaulitz Looks Like The Southern Rockhopper Penguin

Image source: photobucket.com

#40 Groucho Marx And My Cat

#41 Woman & Subway-train-seats

#42 Pomelo Cat And Nicky Minaj

#43 Julia Robers And Jared Leto

#44 Who Is Snowy?

#45 Nicki Minaj And Cotton Candy

#46 This Man Looks Like This Cat

Image source: deshommesetdeschatons

#47 My Beloved And Genious Sister Selina

#48 Sleeping Man And Ice Cream

#49 Sylvester Stallone Looks Like An Old Shoe!

#50 Prince & Joseline

#51 Oriental Cat & Me =d

#52 Baby Looks Like Kewpie Doll

#53 Kid Looks Like Eggs From Boxtrolls

#54 K-pop Idols And Different Naruto Characters

#55 This Woman Vs The City Council Officer Vs The Public Service Bus.

Image source: PhotobyunknownTwitteruserinNairobi,Kenya

#56 Salt Shaker Totally Looks Like Chinese Emperor

#57 This Happy Baby Looks Just Like Happy Internet Cat!

#58 Dog Totally Looks Like Neil Young

#59 Stan Laurel And Pope Francis

#60 Abby And Will Ferrell

#61 Ellen Degeneres Totally Looks Like Owen Wilson

#62 Bird Shit Looks Like Sea Horse

#63 Deer Totally Looks Like Miley Cyrus

#64 Rooney Mara / Tom Hiddleston

#65 A Visit To Bruges

#66 My Kid Put On My Glasses And, Boom! Austin Powers Happened

#67 Lana Del Rey Totally Looks Like Priscilla Presley

#68 Paul Mccarthy Sculpture = Oh! Dear!

Image source: internetgleen

#69 Sigourney Weaver And Marc Bolan (t.rex)

#70 Carl From Up Again, Little Bit Younger

#71 Noomi Rapace And Johnny Depp

#72 :)

#73 Davy Jones / Randomly Hanging Towel

#74 My Son & Kenny From South Park

#75 George Kastanza And This Bulldog

#76 Jeff Bridges / Shaggy Dog

#77 Red Hair And Animal

#78 Finn Guy And Donkey

#79 Baby Looks Like Baby From Peabody & Sherman

#80 Sally Spectra (bold And Beautiful) And Darienne Lake (rupauls Drag Race)

#81 Frank Grimes (the Simpsons) & Milo Aukerman (the Descendents)

#82 Ing Tawang

#83 Miguel Herrera And Patric

#84 According To Him

#85 Crush From Nemo Vs Former Swiss Bank Manager Gruebel

Image source: newsnetz.ch

#86 Scrubby Situation

#87 Wayne Rooney And Shrek

#88 Onion And Whoopi

#89 Tom Berenger And James Franco

#90 Po

#91 Baby Looks Like Alfalfa From Little Rascals

#92 Baby Looks Like Alfalfa From Little Rascals

#93 Bennedict/raptor

#94 This Kid’s Drawing And His Budsies Plush

#95 Sodapoppin Crusaderking

Image source: SodapoppinstreamonTwitchandCrusaderKingsonSteam

#96 Dancing Stephen Colbert Totally Looks Like Ministry Of Silly Walks John Cleese

#97 Donald Trump’s Look-alike

#98 Vandalized Berlin Atm & Subway Ticket Stamper – Ren & Stimpy

#99 Bull Terrier And Lee Corso

#100 Poodle And Will

#101 The Original “gilly”

#102 Allison Miller (terra Nova – Tv Series 2011) And Faye Grant (v – Tv Movie 1983)

#103 Dilma Rousseff’s (president Of Brazil) Dress And A Cover Gas Canister

#104 B.a.p’s Jong Up, Youngjae And Zelo And Ice Cream

#105 Valeria Lukyanova A.k.a. “the Real-life Barbie Doll”

#106 My Kid Looks Like Teletubby

#107 Animal And Red Hair In Pony Tail

#108 This House Looks Like A Worried Sheriff Woody

#109 Bear A Resemblance?

#110 Chuck Bass = Liger (mix Between A Lion And A Tiger)

#111 Dead Wood Totally Looks Like Pig

#112 The Two Sisters Are Very Similar

#113 Teddy And Winston

#114 Baby And Barney

#115 Kim Kardashian Is Really Pharaoh Akhenaten

#116 The Western Hemisphere Looks Like A Duck Sideways

#117 Woman With A Cold And King Crimson Album Sleeve

#118 Spot The Wife

#119 My Cat And The Hoff

#120 Alpaca Loves Chucks

#121 My Boyfriend And Vin Diesel

#122 Jb And The Dawg

#123 Italy Looks Like A Women’s Boot

#124 Saturday Night Amazon: Jeff Bezos Vs. John Travolta

#125 Sam Smith And Ricky From Trailer Park Boys

#126 These Girls = Lucky Cat W/ Fish Friend

#127 Lady Gaga Looks Like Nemesis

Image source: imgur

