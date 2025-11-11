133 Things That Are Hilariously Similar To Each Other

Everything in the world is linked far more closely than some of us may realize. Sometimes, what you thought was a bowl of ramen noodles is actually Justin Timberlake’s hair from his N’Sync days. This list will show you just how many strange and funny look-alikes there are out there.
Vote for your favorite images and, if you think there are any other great look-alikes there that we’ve missed, submit them to this list. They don’t just have to be people – as long as they’re weird and funny!
#1 Justin Timberlake’s Hair = Ramen Noodles
Image source: unknown
#2 This Man Looks Like Carl From Up!
Image source: reddit
#3 Michael Jackson Looks Like This Egyptian Statue
Image source: americaniconstemeple
#4 This Candy Looks Like This Man’s Head
Image source: imgur
#5 Homeless Guy Looks Like High Fashion Model
Image source: picheaven.com
#6 Nicky Minaj = Troll Doll
Image source: themetapicture.com
#7 Real Life Grandma From Looney Tunes
Image source: cameragirlsp
#8 Dog Looks Like Putin
Image source: reddit
#9 Real Life Cartman
Image source: Ikmeg
#10 Puppy And Teddy Twins
Image source: reddit
#11 Yellow Dress And Caterpillar
#12 Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber
#13 Dog Looks Like Richard Branson
Image source: reddit
#14 Snoop Dog Looks Like This Dog
Image source: kolaborando.com
#15 This Girl Looks Like This Doll
Image source: Kung Naja
#16 Who Wore It Better?
Image source: reddit
#17 Towel Dog
Image source: cuteoverload.com
#18 Puppies Look Like Fried Chicken
Image source: muttleydosomething
#19 Dog And Its Owners
Image source: Another N
#20 Feather Duster Fashion
#21 Who Wore It Better?
Image source: tmz.com
#22 Jacob Black = Alpaca
Image source: impermutation
#23 This Baby & The Michelin Man
#24 Three Similar Bags
#25 Woman’s Clothes Look Like An Oyster Card
Image source: tickld.com
#26 Food For Thought
#27 Lady Gaga & Chinese Crested Dog
Image source: nydailynews.com
#28 Kim Kardashian And A Killer Whale
Image source: GoogleImages
#29 Mckayla Maroney Looks Like This Bunny
Image source: emgn.com
#30 Will Ferell And Chad Smith
#31 Dog And Samuel Jackson
#32 King Joffrey Looks Like Nellie Olsen
#33 Sylvester Stallone And Paprika
#34 Clint And Hugh
#35 Taylor Swift And Bus Seat
#36 Puppy Looks Like Alf
#37 What The Crock..
#38 Rihanna And Arizona Green Tea
#39 Bill Kaulitz Looks Like The Southern Rockhopper Penguin
Image source: photobucket.com
#40 Groucho Marx And My Cat
#41 Woman & Subway-train-seats
#42 Pomelo Cat And Nicky Minaj
#43 Julia Robers And Jared Leto
#44 Who Is Snowy?
#45 Nicki Minaj And Cotton Candy
#46 This Man Looks Like This Cat
Image source: deshommesetdeschatons
#47 My Beloved And Genious Sister Selina
#48 Sleeping Man And Ice Cream
#49 Sylvester Stallone Looks Like An Old Shoe!
#50 Prince & Joseline
#51 Oriental Cat & Me =d
#52 Baby Looks Like Kewpie Doll
#53 Kid Looks Like Eggs From Boxtrolls
#54 K-pop Idols And Different Naruto Characters
#55 This Woman Vs The City Council Officer Vs The Public Service Bus.
Image source: PhotobyunknownTwitteruserinNairobi,Kenya
#56 Salt Shaker Totally Looks Like Chinese Emperor
#57 This Happy Baby Looks Just Like Happy Internet Cat!
#58 Dog Totally Looks Like Neil Young
#59 Stan Laurel And Pope Francis
#60 Abby And Will Ferrell
#61 Ellen Degeneres Totally Looks Like Owen Wilson
#62 Bird Shit Looks Like Sea Horse
#63 Deer Totally Looks Like Miley Cyrus
#64 Rooney Mara / Tom Hiddleston
#65 A Visit To Bruges
#66 My Kid Put On My Glasses And, Boom! Austin Powers Happened
#67 Lana Del Rey Totally Looks Like Priscilla Presley
#68 Paul Mccarthy Sculpture = Oh! Dear!
Image source: internetgleen
#69 Sigourney Weaver And Marc Bolan (t.rex)
#70 Carl From Up Again, Little Bit Younger
#71 Noomi Rapace And Johnny Depp
#72 :)
#73 Davy Jones / Randomly Hanging Towel
#74 My Son & Kenny From South Park
#75 George Kastanza And This Bulldog
#76 Jeff Bridges / Shaggy Dog
#77 Red Hair And Animal
#78 Finn Guy And Donkey
#79 Baby Looks Like Baby From Peabody & Sherman
#80 Sally Spectra (bold And Beautiful) And Darienne Lake (rupauls Drag Race)
#81 Frank Grimes (the Simpsons) & Milo Aukerman (the Descendents)
#82 Ing Tawang
#83 Miguel Herrera And Patric
#84 According To Him
#85 Crush From Nemo Vs Former Swiss Bank Manager Gruebel
Image source: newsnetz.ch
#86 Scrubby Situation
#87 Wayne Rooney And Shrek
#88 Onion And Whoopi
#89 Tom Berenger And James Franco
#90 Po
#91 Baby Looks Like Alfalfa From Little Rascals
#93 Bennedict/raptor
#94 This Kid’s Drawing And His Budsies Plush
#95 Sodapoppin Crusaderking
Image source: SodapoppinstreamonTwitchandCrusaderKingsonSteam
#96 Dancing Stephen Colbert Totally Looks Like Ministry Of Silly Walks John Cleese
#97 Donald Trump’s Look-alike
#98 Vandalized Berlin Atm & Subway Ticket Stamper – Ren & Stimpy
#99 Bull Terrier And Lee Corso
#100 Poodle And Will
#101 The Original “gilly”
#102 Allison Miller (terra Nova – Tv Series 2011) And Faye Grant (v – Tv Movie 1983)
#103 Dilma Rousseff’s (president Of Brazil) Dress And A Cover Gas Canister
#104 B.a.p’s Jong Up, Youngjae And Zelo And Ice Cream
#105 Valeria Lukyanova A.k.a. “the Real-life Barbie Doll”
#106 My Kid Looks Like Teletubby
#107 Animal And Red Hair In Pony Tail
#108 This House Looks Like A Worried Sheriff Woody
#109 Bear A Resemblance?
#110 Chuck Bass = Liger (mix Between A Lion And A Tiger)
#111 Dead Wood Totally Looks Like Pig
#112 The Two Sisters Are Very Similar
#113 Teddy And Winston
#114 Baby And Barney
#115 Kim Kardashian Is Really Pharaoh Akhenaten
#116 The Western Hemisphere Looks Like A Duck Sideways
#117 Woman With A Cold And King Crimson Album Sleeve
#118 Spot The Wife
#119 My Cat And The Hoff
#120 Alpaca Loves Chucks
#121 My Boyfriend And Vin Diesel
#122 Jb And The Dawg
#123 Italy Looks Like A Women’s Boot
#124 Saturday Night Amazon: Jeff Bezos Vs. John Travolta
#125 Sam Smith And Ricky From Trailer Park Boys
#126 These Girls = Lucky Cat W/ Fish Friend
#127 Lady Gaga Looks Like Nemesis
Image source: imgur
