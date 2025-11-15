50 Boyfriends And Husbands Who Raised The Bar Too High For Other Men (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when people put all of their focus on the holiday rituals. Decorating trees, singing Christmas jingles and looking for the right gift for their loved ones. No one can deny that exchanging presents is a significant part of the whole celebration. We all know it feels great, right? Especially if you receive something special and thoughtful that lets you know much others care about you.
When it comes to relationships, creativity, kindness and humor are very important in keeping the spark alive. And there are plenty of boyfriends and husbands who can’t seem to stop surprising their partners in the best possible way. We at Bored Panda want to show off some of the most wholesome and dreamy Christmas gifts people have ever given their SOs, so we put together a list for you to see.
Scroll down, upvote your favorites and let us know if you find them inspiring in the comments below! Also, don’t forget to check out our previous post about it right here.
#1 Husband Spends 2 Years Planting Thousands Of Scented Flowers For His Blind Wife To Smell And Get Her Out Of Depression
Image source: soranews24.com
#2 My Dog Passed Away Last Month And My Boyfriend Got Me Flowers In The Shape Of My Dog And I Am In Love
Image source: alissatolbert
#3 “Safety Glasses” That I Made For My Wife’s Optometry Office
Image source: alanbrendan
#4 He’s One Heck Of A Wholesome Boyfriend
Image source: TheFamousDonut
#5 My GF Loves Fairytales So, To Propose, I Built Her A Fairytale Storybook With Secret Puzzles Inside
Image source: bigchewypretzels
#6 Made My Girlfriend A Custom Desk For Her Tiny Apartment So She Can Stop Working At The Kitchen Counter
Image source: Dueling_Rainbows
#7 This Lady Getting A PHD Graduation Postponed But Also Getting A Graduation Gift From Her Husband
Image source: francesboreham
#8 My Dad Surprised My Mom For Their 30th Anniversary And Had A Bench Dedicated To Her At The Park Where They Always Walk Together
Image source: annawiese1
#9 My Mom’s New BF Literally Built Her A Wall To Display Her Collection
My dad used to get so mad every time my mom would come home with a new coffee mug (she likes to collect them). This is why we don’t settle for loser boys, ladies.
Image source: AnaStanowick_
#10 My Husband Is A Firefighter And He Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children
Image source: SKatieRo
#11 Today’s My 25th Birthday, My Husband Is A Pastry Chef And Made Me A Cake
Image source: heyemma7
#12 I Made This Tree Skirt By Quilting My Daughter’s Old Baby Clothes For My Wife This Christmas
I’m a novice sewer and this was my first go at quilting. I’m kinda proud, to be truthful.
Image source: geneullerysmith
#13 I Made My Girlfriend A Smart Mirror For Her Birthday
Image source: ajones_53
#14 We Were In A Long Line At The Grocery. This Man Said He Had To Go Use The Restroom, But Instead He Secretly Bought Flowers For His Wife And Hid Them Behind His Back
Image source: iteachonmars
#15 My Boyfriend Told Me I Had To Come Home Late Last Night. Surprised Me With This
Image source: 4b3ats
#16 That’s A Thoughtful And Beautiful Anniversary Gift
Image source: gis_keeper
#17 My Wife Asked For A Gold Bicycle. I Bought An Old 70’s Ross Kids Bike And Turn It Into A Low Rider
Image source: shawzynyc
#18 Fixed My Makeup After Ugly Crying From The Gift My Husband Gave Me
Image source: tjb317
#19 My Husband Made Me This When We First Started Dating
All the guys at his work were making fun of him at first until he was done and then they wanted him to make them one for their girlfriends. I just wanted to share his talent somewhere.
Image source: PieceOfFancyFeastxo
#20 Wedding Day Gift From My Husband. Inside That Glass, Ball Is Crushed Up Petals From The Very First Bouquet Of Flowers He Ever Got Me
Image source: MissKaylaKaye
#21 Those Everyday Life Things Of Knowing Each Other So Well
Image source: katbrown
#22 A Bouquet Of Chicken Nuggets
Image source: AnnikaAgs
#23 He’s Definitely A Keeper
Image source: ehenryjones
#24 My Husband Built My Dogs A Dream Dog House
Image source: Nbc0holden
#25 My Girlfriend Loves Giraffes – So I Made Her One
Image source: ethandscott
#26 Boyfriend Goals
Image source: _clairehalleran
#27 Outstanding Gift
Image source: lauramossa
#28 My Husband Had Rotator Cuff Surgery Yesterday. I Found This On Our Whiteboard This Morning And He Must Have Wrote It With His Non-Dominant Hand
My husband has taken pride in what he’s dubbed “Fresh Flower Friday” and hasn’t missed a Friday in almost six years. It’s the best bouquet he’s ever given me.
Image source: seriphae
#29 My Wife Needed A Background For Her Zoom Calls. So I Made This
Image source: chas_kev
#30 A Picture I Made For My Wife To Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage
Image source: macbubs
#31 Something I Made For My Girlfriend. Been Practicing A Lot Since September And Here’s The Result
Image source: TrainerGlitch
#32 My 35 Year Wedding Anniversary Gift To My Wife
Image source: feralhog2
#33 He Has The Biggest Smile Right As He’s About To Give His Girlfriend Her Valentine’s Gift For The First Time
Image source: gxlaurra
#34 My Long-Distance Girlfriend Loves The Outdoors, So For Her Birthday, I Made Her An Automata
Image source: gsxr93
#35 On Our First Date, I Jokingly Told My Boyfriend I Loved Jeff Goldblum’s Half-Shirtless Scene In Jurassic Park So Much, I Wished I Had A Giant Painting Of It
Four months later on my birthday, he gave me this painting.
Image source: Color_Me_Scarlett
#36 My Wife Wrote A Book, So For Her Birthday I Bound It
My wife wrote a novel over the course of the last 2 years. It’s the first book of a trilogy. For her birthday I got the idea to hand bind it so she could see what will one day be a printed reality in bookstores across the world!
Image source: CommZod
#37 Wholesome
Image source: dankjerms
#38 A Genius Idea
It says: “One year. One year of laugh, love & memories. I want to spend so many more years with this woman. She brought a light into my life that I never knew could of existed. I love you Sophia, happy one year baby. Tim”
Image source: xxsophvxx
#39 My Boyfriend Made Me A Pretty Paperlamp With My Travellers In It
Thank you so muuch I love youuu and thiiis AAAH.
You can change the color of the lamp with a remote too.
Image source: gillianthreeG
#40 It’s My Birthday. My Husband Made Me A Blanket Fort In The Living Room, Bought Me A Season Of Bob’s Burgers And A Bottle Of Wine. He’s A Great Man
Image source: fairy_tear
#41 This Is What I Have Waiting For Her Instead
My wife got up at 2 am this morning to hike a mountain with some friends. She’s on her way home right now and probably thinks she’s going to have to immediately take over taking care of the kids so I can get my work done.
Image source: JephriB
#42 A Blanket Chest I Made For My Future Wife, We Get Married On Saturday. Its Make Out Of Walnut Wood And Brass Plugs
Image source: jcmoor15
#43 I Ran Out Of Way To Express My Love To My Girlfriend So I Started Learning How To Paint So I Could Paint For Her
Image source: cesartorres1198
#44 I Made My Girlfriend A Huge Doll’s House As A Proposal
Image source: seananthonymurphy
#45 I Sent My Boyfriend The Post Earlier With The Taco Heart That Someone Made – This Was Waiting For Me When I Got Home From Work. I’d Say It’s A Darn Good Effort
Image source: the_homefry
#46 Husband Built Me A Greenhouse For My Succulents. Much Needed When It Monsoons Every Single Day In Mobile, AL
Image source: emily_edd
#47 That’s Sweet
Image source: kellyortega__
#48 What A Keeper
Image source: GuysItsKayla
#49 My Boyfriend 3D Printed Me A Wreath (We Are Going To Paint It Green And Red, Just Wanted To Show Off)
Image source: caisti
#50 I Made My Wife A Pensieve From Harry Potter For Her Wedding Gift
I glued a magnet to the tip of the wand. Each of the bottles also has a magnet glued inside the bottom. Again, the bottle sticks to the wand due to the aforementioned magnets. To anyone who thinks this may sound callous, getting attacked is kind of the point of Stingray City. When you get in the water, they give you a piece of squid to hold onto. This attracts the rays so they swarm you. It’s in Grand Cayman and super fun.
Image source: DuffManSzALotAThings
Follow Us