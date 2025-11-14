Teacher Gives Anatomy Lesson In A Full-Body Suit That Maps Out The Human Body In Sharp Detail

Do you remember that one teacher? The one who cared? The one who always tried? Verónica Duque is that teacher. Recently, the 43-year-old decided to engage her students on a higher level and gave a class on anatomy in a full-body suit that mapped out the human body in great detail.
“I’ve been teaching for 15 years now,” Verónica told Bored Panda. “I teach natural and social science, art, as well as English and Spanish.”
Currently, Verónica teaches the third grade and is constantly looking for ideas on how to make the lessons more interesting. “I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up. Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth it giving it a try.”
Image credits: mikemoratinos
Image credits: mikemoratinos
Image credits: mikemoratinos
After her husband Michael tweeted some pics from the lesson, Verónica instantly went viral. Generating over 65K likes and 14k comments, the tweet has made her a symbol of creativity and dedication. However, she isn’t done yet. Verónica has plenty of ways to surprise her students.
“I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons,” she said. “I’m also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say.”
“I’d like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants. We’re certainly not.”
Image credits: mikemoratinos
Looking at Verónica in her suit, quite a few internet commenters mentioned Slim Goodbody.
Slim Goodbody is a costumed character created by John Burstein, and has been championing children’s health for over forty years. Currently, his productions are watched by millions of children on Discovery Education. His live show shows tour theaters around the US, reaching thousands of children every year. Also, Slim published fifty children’s books, and his work has been honored with awards from Parent’s Choice, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, and the World Health Organization.
People really respect Verónica’s dedication
Follow Us