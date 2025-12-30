40 Celebrities And Their Lookalikes From The Past That The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About

Now and then, an eagle-eyed fan on the internet randomly discovers a photo of a person from the past who instantly reminds them of their favorite modern-day celebrity. In most cases, the resemblance is so uncanny that it sparks a ton of buzz online, with endless threads and memes taking over social media pages. From actors and musicians to politicians and playwrights, these are the kind of matches that will make you do a double-take. As crazy as it sounds, this list of 40 celebrity lookalikes might leave you wondering whether some faces are just timeless, or if immortality and reincarnation could be real.
#1 Peter Dinklage And Sebastian De Morra
You might be surprised to learn that Peter Dinklage and this 17th-century court jester known as Sebastián de Morra have a lot more in common than just their appearance. While de Morra was famous for challenging courtly ridicule, Dinklage is equally revered for defying stereotypes through complex roles in film, television, and theater.
Image source: Harald Krichel, Diego Velazquez
#2 Jay-Z And A Harlem Resident From 1939
If we told you that Jay-Z is a vampire who has lived for over a hundred years, you probably wouldn’t have a tough time believing it. At first glance, the resemblance between him and this dapper gentleman from the 1930s is uncanny, and the closer you look, the more they seem like the same person.
#3 Mesut Özil And Enzo Ferrari
It’s not just near-identical facial features that the former German footballer Mesut Özil and Italian race car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari share. Interestingly enough, Özil was born just two months after Ferrari passed away in 1988, and this spooky timing alone has fueled countless reincarnation memes.
Image source: Fars Media Corporation, wikimedia
#4 George Carlin And Charles Darwin
When looking at these two photos, it almost doesn’t seem wild to think that Charles Darwin not only cracked the code on evolutionary biology but on reincarnation, too. While this might seem a bit far-fetched, we have to admit that, at the very least, stand-up comedian George Carlin has to be one of Darwin’s most convincing doppelgängers.
Image source: Alex Lozupone, Elliott & Fry
#5 Jeremy Allen White And Henry Ward Beecher
Due to their striking resemblance, it’s only natural to jump to the conclusion that preacher Henry Ward Beecher must be Jeremy Allen White’s ancestor from the 19th century. It’s for this reason, along with Beecher’s infamous scandals, that fans have been calling for White to play him in a biopic.
Image source: Bryan Berlin, Mathew Benjamin Brady
#6 Matthew McConaughey And Dr. Andrew Sanders
Everybody loves a good celebrity lookalike story, and this one was so famous that it actually made national news after going viral on Reddit. In a 2016 interview with ABC News, Sanders Parker, Dr. Andrew Sanders’ great-great-grandson, confirmed the authenticity of the photo, as well as his ancestor’s identity. Additionally, Parker’s grandmother also shared that much like McConaughey, Sanders also enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors.
Image source: David Torcivia, imgur
#7 Queen Latifah And Zora Neale Hurston
Apart from their remarkable physical similarities, both Queen Latifah and author Zora Neale Hurston are known for their creativity, great intelligence, and significant contributions to African American culture. Much like other lookalike cases on this list, fans have been calling for Latifah to play Hurston in a biopic of the writer and filmmaker’s impactful life.
Image source: U.S. Department of State, U.S. Library of Congress
#8 Justin Timberlake And Charles Burns
Modern celebrity meets 19th-century criminal with these two photos, and we couldn’t be more stunned by the uncanny resemblance between Justin Timberlake and this troubled teen from 1873. As expected, the internet has had a field day with jokes that Timberlake must have a time machine hidden somewhere in his basement, and honestly, we aren’t surprised.
Image source: Georges Biard, TWAM – Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums
#9 Mark Zuckerberg And Philip IV Of Spain
Truthfully, the similarities between Mark Zuckerberg and King Philip IV of Spain don’t immediately jump out at us at first glance. But we can all agree that the longer we stare, the more their intense gazes and facial features become strikingly alike, almost as if they could be the same person.
Image source: Guillaume Paumier, CC-BY, Diego Velazquez
#10 Charlie Sheen And John Brown
The resemblance between actor Charlie Sheen and 19th-century abolitionist John Brown is the kind that jumps out at you right away. From their almost identical brow lines to their freakishly similar smiles, it’s really no surprise they look like identical twins the longer we stare at their photos side-by-side.
Image source: Joella Marano, Augustus Washington
#11 Jimmy Fallon And Mahir Cayan
Very few celebrity lookalike stories freak people out as much as this one. And this is purely because of how TV host Jimmy Fallon resembles Turkish Revolutionist Mahir Cayan to a level that hardly seems real. Their near-identical look has only been amplified by conspiracy theories hinting that Fallon is Cayan reborn just two years after his passing.
Image source: Montclair Film Festival
#12 Sylvester Stallone And A Man From A 1511 Fresco By Old Master Raphael
As it turns out, Sylvester Stallone isn’t just famous for playing the boxing underdog Rocky, but also for having his likeness spotted in Raphael’s 1511 Vatican Mural. Hilariously, Harvard student Anthony Zonfrell stumbled upon Stallone’s 16th-century twin in 2012 while on vacation in Italy with his parents.
Image source: photo by Alan Light, yeyeman9
#13 John Krasinski And Carl Adolf Feilberg
At this point, we wouldn’t blink twice at the idea that John Krasinski is a time traveler. Or maybe he really did track down that famed fountain of youth in the 19th century and has been drinking from it ever since. Either way, it’s pretty unbelievable how uncanny the resemblance between him and Carl Adolf Feilberg, the soap and candle-maker from 1835, truly is.
Image source: Prime Video AU & NZ, Christen Kobke
#14 Andrew Garfield And Leon Trotsky
Who’s to say that botched multiverse spell didn’t send Andrew Garfield back to the early 1900s, where he somehow became a Russian revolutionary and inspired a school of Marxism? Well, judging from these two photos of him and Leon Trotsky, our theory doesn’t seem so far-fetched after all.
Image source: Gerald Geronimo, wikimedia
#15 Shia LaBeouf And Albert Einstein
If we could choose a historical figure to look like, one of the smartest physicists to have ever lived would certainly top our list. As luck would have it, actor Shia LaBeouf has had the opportunity to live out our dreams since eagle-eyed fans have crowned him as Albert Eistein’s 21st-century doppelgänger.
Image source: DoD News Features, wikimedia
#16 Ellen Degeneres And Henry David Thoreau
This pairing between talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and 19th-century naturalist Henry David Thoreau may seem a little strange at first, but their similarities are hard to ignore. Despite the obvious gender difference, their facial structure, features, and expressions certainly make them look like doppelgängers.
Image source: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com, B. D. Maxham
#17 Michael Phelps And Charles Lamb
19th-century essayist Charles Lamb may have spent most of his life writing, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t pass for an athlete. This viral side-by-side comparison with Olympic gold-medalist Michael Phelps makes that pretty clear. Their pairing has caused quite the stir online, with fans and social media users alike playfully pointing out just how similar their facial features are.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, William Hazlitt
#18 Alec Baldwin And Millard Fillmore
It may come as a surprise that Alec Baldwin not only plays the role of a President well, but has a real-life political figure look-alike, Millard Fillmore. Hilariously, anytime Baldwin portrays other politicians, fans joke that Fillmore must have time-traveled straight out of his 19th-century portrait just to be President once again.
Image source: Cotton, web.archive
#19 Leonardo DiCaprio And Judy Zipper
We can’t help but wonder if Judy Zipper didn’t just travel into the future, ditch being a housewife for Hollywood, and make a name for herself as Leonardo DiCaprio. When looking at her 1960 yearbook photo and the Oscar-winning actor’s face side by side, the idea doesn’t seem so crazy due to their striking resemblance. Interestingly enough, their similarities get even more freaky when we imagine DiCaprio in the film Titanic.
Image source: Siebbi, HazeySynth
#20 Orlando Bloom And Nicolae Grigorescu
Apart from being a Hollywood heartthrob, Orlando Bloom is also an avid art collector, making his resemblance to 19th-century painter Nicolae Grigorescu even more fascinating. At the time this photo of Bloom was taken, his long, wavy hair, defined brows, and moustache looked wildly similar to Grigorescu’s, fueling the joke that he must be from that past era.
Image source: GlynLowe, Adevarul Holding
#21 Stephen Fry And Oscar Wilde
Unlike the other lookalike pairs on this list, fans actually got to see Oscar Wilde’s modern-day twin, Stephen Fry, play him in a biopic. After the release of the 1997 film Wilde, Fry gained attention not just for his performance as the famous author and playwright, but also for his striking resemblance to him.
Image source: Marco Raaphorst, W. & D. Downey
#22 Maggie Gyllenhaal And Rose Wilder Lane
If we’re being honest, it’s pretty difficult to ignore the obvious similarities between journalist Rose Wilder Lane and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. You may not believe this, but despite their uncanny resemblance, social media users remain divided on their likeness, with some arguing that the only thing they really have in common is their hairstyle.
Image source: Montclair Film, wikimedia
#23 Keanu Reeves And Paul Mounet
The jokes about Keanu Reeves being immortal have been a running theme on the internet for what feels like an eternity. We figured that his time as John Wick is probably what sparked the topic, until we discovered the true source: this photo of his 19th-century doppelgänger, actor Paul Mounet.
Image source: Governo do Estado de Sao Paulo, Isidore Alphonse Chalot
#24 Bruce Willis And General Douglas MacArthur
It’s action hero meets military commander with this comparison of Bruce Willis and General Douglas MacArthur. When seeing their photos side by side, it’s nearly impossible to miss their apparent likeness. Strangely enough, it isn’t just their physical features that are similar, but also their overall tough-guy aesthetic.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, wikimedia
#25 Paul Giamatti And William Shakespeare
Very few people share a strong resemblance to William Shakespeare quite like actor Paul Giamatti when he’s sporting a beard. It’s probably no surprise that the internet is filled with jokes about Giamatti being Shakespeare’s modern-day twin, but interestingly enough, he isn’t the only one. Hilariously, politician Smári McCarthy, who also looks like the famous playwright, once joked that he wondered which one of them would be selected to play Shakespeare in a biopic.
Image source: Raph_PH, John Taylor
#26 Vincent Cassel And Fred Astaire
Isn’t it interesting how Vincent Cassel and Fred Astaire not only share the same profession but basically have the same face, too? There’s no denying that their defined chins, gentle smiles, and overall likeness make them look surprisingly alike, which is why they’ve earned a spot on our list.
Image source: Georges Biard, Whitey Schafer
#27 Jack Black And Paul Revere
If it weren’t for this 1768 portrait of famous silversmith Paul Revere, the world might have never noticed the uncanny resemblance between him and actor Jack Black. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that these photos have gone viral on the internet, with social media users having a field day sharing their similarities.
Image source: Renan Katayama, John Singleton Copley
#28 Jennifer Lawrence And Zubaida Tharwat
You might not notice it immediately, but Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and Egyptian cinema legend Zubaida Tharwat share quite a striking resemblance. With their matching cheekbones, jawlines, and expressive eyes, Lawrence and Tharwat prove that some faces simply never go out of style, even across many generations.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, Egyptian photographer
#29 Matt Damon And Ivan Nikitovich Kozhedub
Given how Matt Damon always delivers stellar performances in military roles, it’s hardly surprising that fans eventually tracked down his army doppelganger Ivan Nikitovich Kozhedub. When looking at their photos side by side, we can’t help but feel cheated out of seeing Damon play Kozhedub in a thrilling biopic.
Image source: Elena Ternovaja, wikimedia
#30 Adrien Brody And John Locke
Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody and 17th-century philosopher John Locke share such a striking resemblance that you probably wouldn’t bat an eye if we told you they were related. Looking like a younger version of Locke, Brody mirrors the father of liberalism’s high cheekbones, prominent nose, and deep-set eyes.
Image source: Bryan Berlin, Godfrey Kneller
#31 Eminem And Severus Alexander
It’s a funny coincidence that more than a decade after Eminem featured on a song called Roman’s Revenge, we’ve now stumbled upon his ancient Roman twin, Severus Alexander. Despite only having sculptures of the Emperor’s face, it’s relatively easy to spot the similarities in their facial structures, prominent noses, and intense expressions.
Image source: Brendan_linden, Capitoline Museums
#32 Zach Galifianakis And Louis Vuitton
If it weren’t for the infamous LV luggage scene in The Hangover Part II, it might have taken ages to make the connection between Zach Galifianakis and Louis Vitton. The pair’s signature moustaches and similar disheveled look have caused quite the frenzy on social media, with fans joking that Galifianakis must hold the secrets to time travel.
Image source: Wikipedia, Wikimedia
#33 Rupert Grint And Sir David Wilkie
If you’ve watched any of the Harry Potter films, then you’re likely familiar with actor Rupert Grint, who plays red-haired Ronald Weasley in the movie franchise. You’ve probably also seen the memes about him and Ed Sheeran, but what you might not know is that he has yet another doppelgänger, David Wilkie. Grint and the Scottish painter both have red hair, similar eyes, and even nearly identical lips.
Image source: Joella Marano, David Wilkie
#34 Sofia Vergara And Sophia Loren
It’s almost unbelievable how Sofia Vergara and Sophia Loren not only share a name but also a remarkable resemblance. With the media and fans frequently commenting on their similar features and show-stopping looks, Vergara eventually recreated Loren’s famous photo with Jayne Mansfield, playfully acknowledging the comparison.
Image source: wikimedia, wikimedia
#35 George Clooney And Clark Gable
Very few Hollywood stars give off timeless charm quite like George Clooney, and we aren’t surprised since he bears a striking resemblance to the “King of Hollywood,” Clark Gable. As you’d expect, fans frequently point out Clooney as the perfect person to play Gable in a biopic because of their similar chiseled features and classic Hollywood leading-man looks.
Image source: Harald Krichel, wikimedia
#36 Brad Pitt And Hermann Rorschach
Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most famous “hunks” in Hollywood, so it makes sense that anyone who resembles him would also be a certified dreamboat by default. This is the case with Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach, who’s often called the “Brad Pitt” of the 1900s because of his uncanny likeness to the beloved Hollywood heartthrob.
Image source: Harald Krichel, wikimedia
#37 Michael Douglas And George Washington
More often than not, spotting similarities between modern-day celebrities and historical figures from centuries ago can be quite challenging since photos didn’t exist back then. However, on rare occasions, the resemblance is so remarkable that it shines through even some of the oldest portraits. This is the case with 18th-century President George Washington and actor Michael Douglas, whose likeness is so uncanny it had us doing a double-take.
Image source: David Shankbone, Gilbert Stuart
#38 Florence Welch And Joan Of Arc
Amazingly, even with only old paintings and sketches of Joan of Arc to go on, many fans quickly picked up on how much singer Florence Welch resembles her. The comparison grew even stronger after Welch’s 2012 Vogue Magazine photoshoot, where she was styled just like the powerful 14th-century saint.
Image source: Raph_PH, John Everett Millais
#39 Conan O’Brien And Marshall Twitchell
We must admit that the resemblance between comedian Conan O’Brien and former government official Marshall Twitchell isn’t all that visible in these pictures at first glance. However, after seeing photos of Twitchell in his younger years, there’s no doubt in our minds that the two could pass as identical twins.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, wikimedia
#40 Bill Murray And Edgar Allan Poe
When it comes to viral celebrity lookalike pairings, comedian Bill Murray and writer Edgar Allan Poe can give all the other matches a run for their money. It’s hard to explain and quite freaky that the longer and harder you stare at these photos of the two famous men, the more their faces start to morph into one.
Image source: David Shankbone, wikimedia
Follow Us