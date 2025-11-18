Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

by

Abby and Brittany Hensel have shared a sneak peek into Abby’s nuptials to Josh Bowling.

In a video uploaded to their TikTok account on May 3, the 34-year-old twins showed fans a series of intimate photos from Abby’s wedding to Josh, a United States Army veteran and nurse.

The first photo shows the sisters in a wedding dress, holding a bouquet of flowers next to the groom, who is dressed in a gray suit. Meanwhile, a young flower girl stands in front of the couple, donning a cream lace dress and hair bows.

The following picture shows the women posing with Josh in front of a display of foliage and what appears to be candles, while an additional photo captures the couple posing in front of a green background.

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Abby and Brittany captioned the post “#Forever” and added the song But Daddy I Love Him from Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The wedding took place in 2021, but it was only in March 2024 when Today reported the news of the nuptials and people learned that Abby was a married woman.

Josh is a nurse and a United States Army Veteran

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Abby and her twin sister Brittany first shared their story in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. However, it was on the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany that the public got to know more details about their daily lives.

The TV series followed them as they prepared to graduate from Minnesota’s Bethel College and later traveled to Europe.

Abby tied the knot with Josh in 2021, but the news only became public in March 2024

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

The sisters are dicephalus-conjoined twins, which means they were born fused together at the torso.

Abby and Brittany have separate spinal cords, brains, hearts, and other organs but share those located below the waist. While Brittany controls the left side of their body, Abby controls the right.

The Minnesota twins are now fifth-grade teachers in their home state, Today reported.

The Minnesota sisters captioned the post “#Forever” and used Taylor Swift’s But Daddy I Love Him as the soundtrack of the romantic post

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

The sisters shared a glimpse of their lives on the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Image credits: Screen Static

In a separate video, captioned “#Marriage #Love,” the sisters shared another photo of Abby’s big day, which shows them standing before the groom in a wedding dress while Josh holds Abby’s hand.

“I wish them continued success and happiness,” a social media user wrote

Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran
Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Finally Shares Photos From Wedding To US Army Veteran

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Tackles Gender Double Standards and Bisexuality
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2017
30 Hilarious Low-Cost Recreations Of Ridiculous Celebrity Outfits By Funny Toheeb
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Times People’s Vacation Was Ruined By The Worst Airbnb Experience
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
44 Funny Lies Parents Tell Their Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
7 Worst Boyfriends in Sex and the City
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2023
A Deadpool Animated Series from Donald Glover and Marvel Is Coming to FXX
3 min read
May, 10, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.