7 Funniest Moments on ShxtsNGigs Podcast

Over the years, audiences have been entertained by some of the funniest moments on ShxtsNGigs podcast. The duo-hosted podcast quickly grew a fanbase, especially among Gen Z men and women in the United Kingdom. ShxtsNGigs is one of the top podcasts on Spotify, with new episodes every Monday. The podcast is hosted by best friends James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu.
Besides its hilarity and opinions on several subjects, ShxtsNGigs has succeeded because of the rapport between James and Fuhad. With hundreds of episodes and hilarious content, there’s never a dull moment on ShxtsNGigs. With thousands of minutes of unfiltered funny moments, it’s best to divide these moments into segments. If you’re looking to get started or are a regular podcast audience, these are the 7 funniest moments on the ShxtsNGigs podcast.
The “Red Flags” Rants
Longtime ShxtsNGigs audiences are quite familiar with the “Red Flag” segment. As one of the recurring bits on the podcast, James and Fuhad respond to a list of various dating “red flags” by choosing what is and what isn’t. Their exaggerated and sometimes absurd examples and over-the-top reactions make for side-splitting moments. Whether it’s something as trivial as not liking a certain food or something much more serious, James and Fuhad find creative ways to deliver answers with comedic flair.
Listener Dilemmas
Another major reason ShxtsNGigs has been successful over the years has been its listener dilemma segments. Unsurprisingly, many other podcasts have successfully copied the segment. ShxtsNGigs’ listener-submitted dilemma questions are often centered around dating, sex, and relationships. James and Fuhad’s brutally honest advice, mixed with their natural humor, often leaves the segment filled with several laugh-out-loud moments. However, make no mistake, the dilemma segment can also be quite informative. So, whether the hosts are roasting a listener’s questionable choices or cracking jokes about the absurdity of certain situations, the segment always has its fair share of humor.
Awkward & Hilarious Personal Stories
While they certainly never hold back from poking fun at other’s silly and awkward moments, James and Fuhad also aren’t afraid to share their personal embarrassing and awkward moments. From cringe-worthy dates to awkward encounters with strangers, these personal anecdotes are told with vivid detail and comedic timing. It is often one of the highlights of the episodes they feature.
Hilarious Roast Moments
This makes a significant part of the funniest moments on ShxtsNGigs podcast. The roasts are directed at each other or other people or read off social media replies. It’s hard to tell which of these are the funniest as they all have left audiences crying from laughter. However, it’s worth noting that James and Fuhad roast each other, which makes for some of the cutest moments on ShxtsNGigs. When they get at it, nothing is off-limits. The camaraderie between them has left audiences in awe of their friendship. Whether it’s making fun of each other’s fashion choices, dating history, or random quirks, the back-and-forth jabs are still brutally funny despite being delivered with affection.
The Worst Lies
Everyone’s got that one lie that somehow managed to stay alive for far too long. “The Worst Lies” segment is definitely one of the funniest moments on the ShxtsNGigs podcast. Besides the scheduled segment, James and Fuhad discuss some of the worst lies they have told. However, nothing beats the list of lies from comments and audiences. Whether they’re simple white lies or award-winning, full-script lies, James and Fuhad’s reactions and embellishments add to the laugh-inducing moments on ShxtsNGigs.
ShxtsNGigs React
Besides their regular segments, ShxtsNGigs React is a segment where James and Fuhad react to viral clips or trending topics. Their spontaneous commentary, filled with sharp wit and humor, often turns these segments into one of the funniest moments on the ShxtsNGigs podcast. Audiences can expect James and Fuhad to find the funny side in almost anything, commenting on even the minute details.
Awkward & Hilarious Games
The ShxtsNGigs podcast also features a wide range of games. While their games are included for their entertainment value, James and Fuhad find creative ways (intentionally or otherwise) to make them hilarious. Most of the time, the games are included at the start of the episodes. Besides these 7 funniest moments on ShxtsNGigs podcast, the chemistry between James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu makes it all worthwhile.
