Gisele Bündchen Upset Over Divorce Jokes at Tom Brady Roast

The recent Netflix roast of Tom Brady was full of laughs, but not everyone found the humor enjoyable. Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s ex-wife, reportedly didn’t appreciate the jesting aimed at her and their past relationship.
According to a People magazine insider, Bündchen was
deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show. The supermodel, who has been busy aiding flood victims in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, is particularly sensitive about jokes involving her personal life and her children.
As expected with most roasts, no topic is typically off-limits. Yet, in an event that saw plenty of jabs at Brady’s professional and personal life, including jokes about his recent divorce from Bündchen, there were few boundaries acknowledged. Kevin Hart, the host of the evening, wasted no time in poking fun at Brady’s decision to come out of retirement, remarking,
Single life is what you deserve because you got no choice. Gisele gave him an ultimatum: ‘You retire or we’re done.’
Nikki Glaser, one of the roasters, explained on The Howard Stern Show that jokes about
You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.
Drew Bledsoe also joined in on the jabs with lines such as
You have more rings than I do, but I’ve experienced a couple of things that you’ll never experience: the feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary.
An insider from People shared that Gisele was still dealing with the emotional toll from their split when she discovered these jokes and felt that they added unnecessary insult to injury. While the roast gained popularity for its devil-may-care attitude towards Brady’s life and career decisions, it’s clear it struck a sour note for those sensitive to its content.
Bündchen has always prioritized protecting her children amid public scrutinies. Her request for privacy echoes previous statements made by both herself and Brady following their split. On Instagram, Bündchen has stressed the importance of safeguarding their families’ well-being while navigating their lives post-divorce.
Sunday night’s event underscores how delicate these topics still are despite the passage of time since their divorce announcement in October 2022. For Gisele Bündchen, what might be entertaining for some is painful and deeply personal for her family.