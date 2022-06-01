Five Reasons Why Wanda’s MCU Arc is Fine As It Is

If one takes a look throughout the MCU they’re likely to find more than a few characters that have done a few things that are morally questionable to downright wrong. The amusing thing is that a character’s actions can sometimes be seen as justified for a variety of reasons, while some are vilified no matter what they do. It doesn’t help that Wanda, who was recruited and experimented on by Hydra, was unstable, to begin with, but one would think that since she allied with the Avengers at one point that her life would take a turn for the better. Between the comics and the MCU, she’s always been a troubled individual thanks to her past and the fact that her power is one of those that’s hard to defend against. But there are reasons why her current arc is actually quite effective, no matter what people might want to say. Here are five reasons why Wanda’s arc is just the way it should be.
5. With her level of power she needed to turn heel at some point.
Some characters can handle the power they have, and others that are bound to fall victim to the lure that such power comes with. The Doctor Strange sequel made this kind of clear, as did the What If series on Disney+. With a psyche that was already tortured from a past that had shaped and molded her, Wanda had a chance to be a hero and to do the right thing, but she also had a lot working against her. The grief of losing her family was already a mental and emotional burden that she hadn’t fully recovered from, and the loss of Vision only added to this. Some individuals can work through their grief, but after losing her sons when she released Westview, it feels as though allowing her to become the hero once again would have been unrealistic.
4. Wanda’s grief was necessary.
Regrettably, this character had to go through so much pain, since losing her parents, then her brother, only to be followed by the loss of her lover and then the children who might not have been real but were still important to her, is enough to cause a great deal of emotional pain. But the saddest part is that she had no one to share this with, no support system that stepped in and helped her out. It’s tough to tell if counseling would have helped, but it would likely have done more than simply letting her wander about. It might have kept her from taking over Westview.
3. This could be an impressive hero’s journey.
The road back, if Wanda ends up taking it, could be a long one and yet it could make Wanda even stronger as a character and as a hero since it would take a great deal of forgiveness on the part of many people, not to mention that it would require showing that she can actually master her own emotional state as well as her power. Some folks might want to point out the idea of sexism when it comes to women and emotions, but it’s still important to note that Wanda has been ruled by emotion, and considering what she can do, it’s better if she finds a way to redeem herself rather than continue to be the villain.
2. She’s an equalizer in the MCU.
The kind of power that Wanda wields is great enough that she took on Kamar Taj on her own. Think about that, she took on a temple full of magic users without any help. Indeed, Wong and Doctor Strange didn’t join the fight in full, but if that didn’t impress anyone, then the fact that she took out several of the more powerful individuals in the MCU should have been. The ability to take out those that should have been able to dominate her in one way or another is a testament to how her power, when left unbridled, can overcome just about anyone it touches. Allowing this power to be used without as many restrictions creates a very convincing storyline that needs to be pursued further.
1. Wanda has the chance to come back stronger than many others.
In the comics, the Scarlet Witch has been one of the more troubled individuals in the history of the franchise, but she’s also been one of the most powerful since she’s been able to use her powers to great effect. With this in mind it’s fair to think that if she is allowed to continue in the MCU, her arc could be one of the strongest since she could go from being one of the worst villains to one of the strongest heroes. Hopefully, it wouldn’t require a final sacrifice at the end of her arc, but it does feel as though she might have the chance to become one of the greatest protagonists of the MCU. Wanda is a lot stronger than some give her credit for.