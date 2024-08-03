Yusuf Dikeç: Everything to Know About the Turkish Olympic Shooter Who Went Viral

By the end of the first week of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikeç became one of the Olympics contestants to go viral. Yusuf Dikeç went viral for all the right reasons, including his seemingly nonchalant, casual vibe and shooting attitude during the mixed 10-meter air pistol team event. The Turkish sports shooter and his partner, Şevval İlayda Tarhan, shot their way to victory, winning the silver medal.
Yusuf Dikeç stood out from most other shooters at the shooting games with his casual dress, run-of-the-mill prescription glasses, and opting to shoot without the specialized gear. Many of the shooters at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux wore visors to minimize light glare or blinders for better focus. As one of many comments read, “Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?” Yusuf Dikeç, like South Korean Kim Yeji, is one of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here’s everything to know about the Turkish Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikeç.
He Was Born On New Year’s Day
The 51-year-old sensational Turkish Olympic shooter was born on January 1, 1973. Yusuf Dikeç was born in Taşoluk village of Göksun district in Kahramanmaraş Province, Turkey. The Olympian was also raised in Göksun, having spent his elementary and High School years in the district.
Yusuf Dikeç Is A Retired Military Non-Commissioned Officer
Yusuf Dikeç had always been passionate about serving his country in any way possible since he was young. After graduating from High School, Dikeç enrolled at the Military School of Gendarmerie in Ankara in 1994. After his course, he graduated as a corporal. Yusuf Dikeç served as a corporal in Mardin, Turkey, for about five years before re-enrolling at the Military School of Gendarmerie in 1999. After the one-year course, Dikeç was promoted to sergeant. As a sergeant, Dikeç served in Istanbul before moving to Ankara, where he was appointed to the Jandarma Gücü, the Turkish Gendarmerie’s sports club.
His Career As A Competitive Shooter Began In 2001
Having served in the Turkish military, Yusuf Dikeç developed a natural skill for gun handling. His proficiency in gun use was something fellow officers always admired and acknowledged. Joining the Jandarma Gücü in Ankara allowed Yusuf Dikeç to officially participate in a sport he was a natural at. Yusuf Dikeç began competing as a member of the military national team and soon became a member of the Turkish national shooting team.
At the 2003 European Military Championships in Plzeň, Czech Republic, Yusuf Dikeç represented Turkey and finished second. In the next year’s championship, which was held in Ankara, Turkey, Dikeç again finished in second place. Yusuf Dikeç set a new world record at the 2006 CISM World Championships with 597 points in the 25-meter center-fire pistol event. In 2006, the CISM World Championships was held in Rena, Norway. Dikeç also represented Turkey at the 2007 Military World Games in Hyderabad, India.
Yusuf Dikeç Graduated From Gazi University
Although he enrolled at the Military School of Gendarmerie after High School, Yusuf Dikeç still desired to complete his education with at least a university degree. Having received the rank of sergeant in 2000, he decided to earn a degree alongside his career as a military NCO. While in Ankara, Turkey, Dikeç enrolled and graduated with a physical education and sports degree at Gazi University.
Yusuf Dikeç Has Represented Turkey At The Olympics Since 2008
Yusuf Dikeç may have become a viral sensation at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but it is far from his first time at the tournament. However, the 2024 Summer Olympics is the first time he has finished with a medal, as well as Turkey’s first medal in shooting at the Olympics. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, Dikeç finished the tournament ranked 22 and 44 at the 50-metre Men’s Free Pistol and Men’s 10m Air Pistol, respectively.
At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Yusuf Dikeç finished with rankings of 13 and 27 in the Men’s Free Pistol, 50 metres, and Men’s 10m Air Pistol. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, Dikeç ranked 21 and 22 in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol and Men’s Free Pistol, 50 meters. Yusuf Dikeç returned to represent Turkey at the last Olympics, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, held in 2021.
Dikeç only participated in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, where he finished with a rank of 24. Although he’s famous for his silver medal win at the 2024 Summer Olympics, it’s important to add it was achieved in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team with team partner Şevval İlayda Tarhan. In his solo event, the 10m Air Pistol Men, Yusuf Dikeç finished ranked at 13. Besides Yusuf Dikeç‘s impressive and viral moment at this year’s Olympics, the general Paris Olympics have also broken viewership records for NBC.
