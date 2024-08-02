Paris Olympics Drive Massive Viewership and Break Records for NBC

The Paris Olympics are bringing a ratings boost to NBC, the network says. Here, Team USA fans show their support during a men’s preliminary volleyball match in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are drawing unprecedented attention. Just three days into the games, an average of 34.5 million viewers have tuned in, according to TV and streaming data shared by NBC. This marks a whopping 79% increase from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Viewership Surge and Streaming Dominance

The viewership growth is not just limited to TV. NBC reports that the first three days’ programming saw 4.5 billion minutes of Paris coverage streamed through Peacock, surpassing Tokyo’s entire Olympic streaming total.

The uptick is driven largely by cable platforms and the Peacock app, further supported by favorable time zones with Paris being only six hours ahead of Eastern Time compared to Tokyo’s 13-hour difference.

Simone Biles and Team Sports Shine

Star athletes continue to be a major draw. Simone Biles and gymnastics events remain highly popular, while key moments for U.S. teams have also grabbed viewer attention. For instance, Team USA‘s men’s basketball team game against Serbia drew in 10.9 million viewers, eclipsing their gold-medal match viewership from Tokyo.

Soccer and Basketball Victories

In soccer, the U.S. women’s national team’s 4-1 win over Germany earned them an average of 4.2 million viewers, higher than any soccer match ratings from the last two Summer Games. These numbers reflect strong interest and engagement from U.S. audiences.

Bigger Than Ever Due to Multiple Platforms

NBC attributes part of this success to adapting its broadcasting strategy. The network utilizes multiple platforms such as USA Network, CNBC, E!, NBCOlympics.com, and various NBC Sports apps alongside their primary channel and Peacock’s streaming capabilities.

The Road Ahead

The figures and trends indicate a promising path for generating ad revenue, buoyed by increased viewership and diversified broadcasting strategies.

NPR notes that this remarkable boost could set new records for advertising revenue during the games. With viewers showing high engagement across TV and digital platforms, NBC looks poised not only to meet but potentially exceed their previous advertising records.

