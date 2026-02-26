“Coverup”: Detail Of Selena Gomez’s Beach Trip Reignites Conspiracy Theories About Her Transplant

Selena Gomez’s recent girls-only getaway to the warm sunshine of Los Cabos, Mexico, sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories as netizens claimed certain details raised alarm.
The latest rumors centered around Gomez’s battle with the life-threatening autoimmune disease lupus, which some critics deemed a “coverup” and “manufactured PR code” for something worse.
The 33-year-old singer has struggled with lupus for over a decade and even underwent a life-saving kidney transplant, with the organ donated by her former close friend, Francia Raisa.
“A lot of these illnesses are code for other things. She does not have lupus,” wrote one social media user.
Selena Gomez was pictured in recent paparazzi photos and clips soaking up the sun on the beach in Los Cabos, joined by some of her closest girlfriends, including The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev.
The latest outing marked her return to the destination as a married woman, less than a year after celebrating her bachelorette party at the same location before tying the knot with husband Benny Blanco last year.
During the trip, Selena was targeted online over her body in swimsuits, as harsh comments such as “tbf this is probably the most unflattering swimwear humanly possible for her body shape” and “As a childless, able-bodied celebrity, there’s literally no excuse to not be in the best shape of your life” flooded social media.
Shortly after the backlash, several netizens began circulating new theories about Gomez’s health and her struggles with lupus after a photo of her lying on a sunbed started making the rounds online.
In the now-viral image, the newly married star was seen wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit and brown sunglasses while tanning directly under the bright sun.
One user on X reshared the image with the caption, “so idk if y’all know but the most important thing you CANNOT do while having lupus is tanning..”
The post has since garnered over 3.4 million views, and the comment section quickly became a focal point for speculation.
One netizen who agreed with the original poster wrote, “It’s actually wild how many people don’t realize how serious the sun-sensitivity is with lupus. It’s not just about getting a bad sunburn; UV rays can literally trigger a massive flare-up or organ issues.”
Another added, “I had a coworker that has lupus and he told me that they literally CANT BE IN THE SUN they have to use sfp always when they go outside.”
“I do believe this theory bc ive seen way too many things,” wrote one netizen, while another added, “it’s a masterstroke of PR spin”
“Her lupus is so severe that she treated it with chemo but she’s not Sun sensitive?” questioned others.
“No spf can get her protected enough. and not setting her up, it’s just funny that she’s so unbothered,” said one person, while another commented, “I have lupus: i cant go in direct sun or i get insane flares & instant rashes. Most people with lupus have photosensivity. I have to wear spf, huge hats, sit under umbrella…”
Some even speculated, “I don’t think she has any illnesses I just think the kidney thing was from an over**se and the lupus is a coverup.”
“The way lime disease is allegedly a pr code for rehab as well, so maybe her illness was just…” wrote another user.
A third added, “Exactly. A lot of these illnesses are code for other things. She does not have lupus. The girl d**d from an over**se, had to be revived, needed a kidney, and Disney was probably panicking to fix her image.”
“Sooo true and many celebrities make up similar illnesses to cover up for heavy dr*g use.”
The substance “cover-up” speculation resurfaced in light of the Lose You to Love Me singer announcing her lupus diagnosis shortly after entering The Meadows residential treatment center in Arizona for two weeks in January 2014.
The 33-year-old singer announced her lupus diagnosis over a decade ago in 2015 and later underwent a kidney transplant in 2017
Image credits: franciaraisa
In late 2015, Gomez shared that she had been diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and that her 2014 “break” from the spotlight was actually to undergo chemotherapy treatment for the autoimmune condition.
According to medical experts, sunbathing is considered highly harmful for many individuals with lupus.
A majority of patients reportedly experience photosensitivity, an extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light.
Exposure to UV radiation can trigger full-body lupus flares, leading to joint pain, severe fatigue, fever, and organ inflammation, particularly in the kidneys. It can also cause facial rashes or painful, scarring discoid lesions.
In people without lupus, the immune system typically clears away skin cells damaged by UV light. However, in those with lupus, these damaged cells can linger longer.
The immune system may then misidentify them as foreign, launching an inflammatory response that causes a flare.
Experts note that no sunscreen blocks 100% of UV rays. For someone with lupus, even the small percentage of rays that pass through SPF 50–100 protection may be enough to trigger a systemic flare.
However, not all lupus patients experience photosensitivity.
While it is common, a subset of individuals may be less sensitive to sunlight, and treatment plans and precautions are typically determined based on a patient’s medical history and their individual reactions to natural or artificial light exposure.
Many netizens echoed these defenses in the comment section of the viral X post.
One person wrote, “I wear SPF 100 and still go out in the sun. I haven’t had a sunburn since I was diagnosed. I get small doses of sun. Vitamin D is still really important.”
Speculation about Gomez’s health has persisted for years, with some calling it a “coverup” and others staunchly defending her against criticism
Another user said, “You don’t even know what her doctor has told her what to do or not do, Girl this woman has been living with it for years I’m very sure she won’t do what she’s not supposed to.”
A third netizen commented, “it *can* trigger a flare, it’s not recommended but you don’t need to live like a vampire.”
“Everyone who has lupus doesn’t have heat sensitivity, that girl has always been pictured out tanning after her lupus diagnosis, I think she’d know by now not to do that. So let’s not assume her symptoms/triggers every single time.”
Last year, Gomez stirred a similar lupus-related controversy when a photo from the Only Murders in the Building star’s wedding appeared to show her holding an electronic vape device that resembled a USB drive.
Some critics expressed sympathy for her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, noting that Selena reportedly did not invite her to the wedding.
One critic wrote at the time, “I always feel bad for Francia bc every time Selena Gomez gets dragged for the shady stuff she did to her, she is used for damage control…”
Another added, “If I donated a kidney to a friend, & they started sm*king the same day they left the hospital & continued being a**icted to it still being an alcoholic, I would be beyond pi**ed. There’s no way [Francia’s] not!”
“Lupus is a broad spectrum. 10 people who have lupus can have different disease involvement, symptoms, and struggles,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: napoleonita
Image credits: thefateofopheli
Image credits: monokichan
Image credits: autumnrenxox
Image credits: _parasocial
Image credits: kdramahotgists
Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRL
Image credits: kaileyinCA
Image credits: torychisai
Image credits: ChartwithGilles
Image credits: laurenscherini
