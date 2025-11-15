Nearly 77k People Found This Thread Of Random Advice Useful And These Are 30 Of The Best Bits

There aren’t people who haven’t failed at doing something, but that’s actually a good thing, because now they know how to do it right. Even though it is human to make mistakes, you can significantly reduce them if you try not to repeat your own mistakes and also learn from others’.
This is how advice is born: people just want you to not do the same things that didn’t work out for them. And the best place to look for them is the internet. For example, in this Reddit thread the user prolific_ideas started. It was quite a success with 16k people joining it and almost 77k users liking it. The advice in the thread isn’t related to one topic but instead are just the most random tips people got to find out the hard way.
#1
Don’t take criticism from people you’d never go to for advice.
Image source: BatmansBigBro2017, Banalities
#2
Being able to admit you were wrong or made a mistake is respectable
#3
If they will cheat with you, they will cheat on you. The same goes for gossip.
Image source: jaybird2370, Ben Stephenson
#4
Be comfortable being alone before you get in a relationship. It will keep you from staying in crap relationships just to “not be lonely”
Image source: malalala_lala, Pedro Ribeiro Simões
#5
If it bothers you for more than 24 hours, speak up within 48
Image source: likelystonedagain, Raymond Zoller
#6
“No” is a complete sentence.
Image source: MollieMarissa, allispossible.org.uk
#7
Looking back at your past and cringing is good. That means you’ve grown since then.
Image source: anom0824, Barry Pousman
#8
If you want a raise, ask what you need to do to earn it. Accomplish those things and ask for the raise. If you get the raise, stay. If you don’t, begin looking for another job. Don’t play games with people who move your goal posts.
Image source: Otherwise_Hunt7296, Seth Werkheiser
#9
You spend half your life walking and sleeping. Never buy cheap shoes or a s***ty mattress.
Image source: boredonreddit1998, MissMessie
#10
Watch old episodes of Bob Ross and Crocodile Hunter with your little kids. Get them started on the right path.
Image source: mlee0328, Bob Ross Lives
#11
Always take the time to say I love you and remember tomorrow is never guaranteed.
Image source: novasupersport , Virginia State Parks
#12
If you think your house is haunted and see s**t buy a carbon monoxide alarm might be a leak making you hallucinate.
Image source: I-eat-bu**holes, Abi Begum
#13
Take care of your teeth
Image source: gonzo-is-sexy, Joe Goldberg
#14
When you finish something complicated or pick up a concept from a skill you are learning. Take a moment to be proud of yourself. You don’t have anything to prove to anyone. But it feels good to take a sec to enjoy the accomplishment.
Image source: gerald_c, Umbria Lovers
#15
Accept people for who they are, not what you want them to be. If they show that they’re trash people, accept it and cut them loose. They won’t change for you no matter how much you want them too. If they show that they’re genuine, they’re the ones you need to surround yourself with.
Image source: TastyItem1458, Virginia State Parks
#16
Never get involved in a land war in Asia.
Image source: christ_w_attitude, Dennis Jarvis
#17
Put your keys in the same place every time you come home
Image source: kinderwithkitties, the Original Muddog
#18
Always Thank people. Don’t just say thank you, mean it.
Image source: DrewMaguire, Ricardo Moraleida
#19
Put compassion before anger, before jealously, before fear. You never know what other people are going through.
Image source: iamthestuffoflegends, Quinn Dombrowski
#20
Read to your kids Every. Single. Day. From 1 day old until they graduate high school.
Image source: minipenguz, Quinn Dombrowski
#21
Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
Not financial advice.
Image source: Ec1ipse14, Gunnar Wrobel
#22
Buy a plunger before you need a plunger.
Image source: exchetera, MichaelMcLean
#23
Don’t take advice from strangers on the internet
Image source: topsyturvy76, dougwoods
#24
Don’t live your life regretting the small mistakes you made yesterday. You’re not defective, and even though your brain will tell you that you screwed up and because of that you’re unworthy of people’s time and attention, it’s wrong. You are worthy.
Image source: NinjaTr33, James Petts
#25
DONT STAY WITH SOMEONE BECAUSE YOU “JUST CANT EXPLAIN IT. ” You’ll end up depressed, isolated and feeling stuck.
Image source: No_Construction8184, Cristian Ungureanu
#26
Most relationships can be maintained/improved by investing the time and having clear communication. If you can’t have difficult conversations with someone you love and trust, you won’t be successful. This is true for significant others, bosses, your kids, your family, everyone.
Image source: nickcwright80, Michael Coghlan
#27
No one notices that zit or that one hair like you do. You look good homie.
Image source: halcyon_n_on_n_on, Anathea Utley
#28
Never make any important decisions when either hungry, horny, happy, sad, tired, or angry.
Image source: Zayers, Richard Leeming
#29
This was a recent lesson learned. When getting a new apartment test both heat and AC. You don’t think to check your heater when’s it 105 outside on the day you tour the apartment. We never tested our heater. First freeze of the year and our heater is broken. Two weeks for a replacement. If anyone’s apartment hunting that’s my nugget of wisdom.
Image source: thegothickitty33, Paintzen
#30
If you’re making pancakes from scratch, instead of adding in the egg to the batter as is, separate the yolk and the whites. Add the yolk to the batter, then whip and beat the egg whites till they’re nice and foamy, then add them to the batter.
Image source: Mr_Charms_505
