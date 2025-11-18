Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Son Knox, 17, Stuns Fans With Bold New Look

Angelina Jolie’s son, Knox, seems to have inherited his parents’ bold sense of style as he debuted a brand new look.
The 17-year-old was spotted with an edgy new style while out and about in California.
“Beautiful boy! He got a nice mix of both parents and Brad’s eccentric fashion sense!” one commented online.
Angelina Jolie’s son, Knox, debuted a brand new look and hair color
Image credits: The Independent
Knox is one of the six children Angelina Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, in addition to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox’s twin sister Vivienne.
Recently, Knox was captured sporting a hot pink, spiky hairstyle while out with his friend.
The two were seen grabbing some food from the Lazy Acres Market in Los Feliz, California.
The pink look reminded some fans of Angelina’s short red hair in the 1998 film Playing by Heart.
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/KCA2015/Getty Images
Netizens had plenty to say about Knox’s new hairstyle.
“He looks so nice…Beautiful boy, like his beautiful mother,” one said, while another wrote, “Love his jeans too! He’s very handsome, and I’m glad she lets them be who they are individually. It’s good parenting.”
He’s “genetically blessed,” another said.
Fans praised his new look and called him “genetically blessed”
Image credits: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Critics, on the other hand, said, “Hopefully he’ll grow out of that look.”
“He needs a Dad also. It’s in his eyes. Difficult age,” one said.
Another wrote, “Wow, those kids are a mess.”
Image credits: BACKGRID
Last year, Knox joined his Oscar-winning mother at the 2024 Governors Awards, marking his first red carpet appearance in three years.
The teen was dressed impeccably in an all-black tuxedo and a white button-up, as he stood arm-in-arm with the Maleficent star.
A source said it was the teenager’s idea to accompany his mom, and they “had a really memorable evening together.”
Image credits: Miramax
“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the source told Page Six last year.
“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.”
However, his father, Brad, reportedly believed there were ulterior motives behind Knox’s appearance with his mom.
Image credits: Binge Society
The F1 star felt the mother-son appearance was meant to “push his buttons” because it came days after a judge decided the battle for their French winery Château Miraval would head to trial.
“So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” a second source told the outlet.
Brad Pitt felt the mother-son appearance last year was meant to “push his buttons”
Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Angelina and Brad filed for divorce in September 2016, marking the beginning of a years-long legal battle.
They finalized their divorce in 2024, and Brad’s current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, apparently influenced his decision to settle.
“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”
“She has made it known that her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source added.
Angelina Jolie’s second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, spoke about her in an interview published this week
Image credits: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
While Angelina’s separation from Brad was an intensely complicated period, her split from her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, was less dramatic, according to the actor himself.
“Angelina and I had a great time together,” Billy told Rolling Stone in an interview published on November 17. “That was one of the greatest times of my life.”
The Landman actor said they still remain on friendly terms.
“She and I are still very, very close friends,” he added. “And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different.”
Billy said he “was the more famous one” when they first met in 1999 while filming Pushing Tin.
“Then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing,” he said.
“So, it was weird,” he continued. “We couldn’t go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then of course we had times when we would say things that became sound bites or whatever.”
The actor has been married six times and tied the knot with his current wife, Connie Angland, in 2014.
Angelina was his fifth wife.
“What is wrong with these kids???” a critic asked online
