Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters

by

My name is Sedki Alimam and I am a graphic designer and digital illustrator based in Uppsala, Sweden. I am passionate about both character and poster design.

Lately, I’ve been experimenting with character design and my inspiration usually comes from a lot of unusual places (as you may remember Bic Man from last week)! Back from my last visit to Ikea, I was about to assemble a piece of furniture. I bumped into a simple character, many of you have probably seen on Ikea’s instruction manuals, thus, I decided to call him Ikea Man. After a few hours of illustration and childhood cartoon flashbacks, I came up with these.

More info: Behance | sedkialimam.com

The original Ikea man

Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters

My variations

Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters

Patrick Penrose
