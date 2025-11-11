Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters

My name is Sedki Alimam and I am a graphic designer and digital illustrator based in Uppsala, Sweden. I am passionate about both character and poster design.
Lately, I’ve been experimenting with character design and my inspiration usually comes from a lot of unusual places (as you may remember Bic Man from last week)! Back from my last visit to Ikea, I was about to assemble a piece of furniture. I bumped into a simple character, many of you have probably seen on Ikea’s instruction manuals, thus, I decided to call him Ikea Man. After a few hours of illustration and childhood cartoon flashbacks, I came up with these.
More info: Behance | sedkialimam.com
The original Ikea man
My variations
