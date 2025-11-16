17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

by

Like most things, social taboos can be ranked from mild to absolute nope. And on the latter side of the spectrum lies a concept so taboo that even pointing it out in media feels awkward. And that is flirting between siblings.

But, interestingly enough, many folks don’t really pick up on these contextually awkward cues in movies and TV. Can’t blame them—they just wanna unwind with a movie. Until someone points it out, that is.

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling has recently made a remark on Twitter how white families on television are often rather flirty with each other. And she’s not wrong here, as folks online started pointing out characters and their relationships as siblings that were… well, cringe, for a lack of a better word.

More Info: Twitter

You can’t but feel awkward thinking there’s a good number of TV shows that display a flirty relationship between siblings, a discussion started by The Office star Mindy Kaling

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: mindykaling

So, the story goes that Mindi Kaling—actress, comedian, and author, among many other amazing things, best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the Office (U.S.)—tweeted out how white families on television, specifically brothers and sisters, tend to be written with a dash of flirtiness.

And it didn’t take long for folks to start providing proof of this. At this point, it does beg the question of what were the screenwriters thinking—it’s a constant theme, it seems—but that is besides the point.

Folks were quick to point out specific examples, like Casey and Derek from Disney’s Life with Derek

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: oocsitcoms

Or Ross and Monica from Friends

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: oocsitcoms

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Callie and Brandon from The Fosters (technically a foster, but hey)

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: ShineOnShana

Lu and Valerio from Elite

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: kordeivision

Folks were pointing out everything from subtle, perhaps Ross and Monica from Friends, to not so subtle, like Fiona and Declan from Degrassi: The Next Generation, to that is to be expected, like Cersei and Jaime from Game of Thrones, to the classic Folgers commercial.

Shiv and Roman from Succession

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: femaIehysterias

Cher and Josh from Clueless

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: americanwombat

Sam and Dean from Supernatural

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: spnentropy

Elena and Jeremy from The Vampire Diaries

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: marelizmiller

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: CBS Television Distribution

This also added to the success of the original tweet that garnered over 52,300 likes and thousands of retweets, and the tweet was picked up by a number of online news media outlets.

Lucrezia and Cesare from The Borgias

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: strxnglemehugo

Fiona and Declan from Degrassi: The Next Generation

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: mentallyilljew

Cersei and Jaime from Game of Thrones

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: boapropos

Cheryl and Jason from Riverdale

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: IsntDaveOne

Greg and Marcia from A Very Brady Sequel

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: texantaquito

While you can continue scrolling because there’s more where that came from, if you do need more internet goodness, we recommend checking out our extensive Movies and TV category. But if you’re feeling lucky—or chaotic—you can try this, this, this, this, this, or this.

The 2009 Folgers coffee Christmas TV commercial

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: thejeffreykate

Brandon and Brenda from Beverly Hills, 90210

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: NadineBabu

Luke and Leah from Star Wars

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: heyhydie1

Dexter and Debra from Dexter

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: dreaaa

17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Image credits: CBS Television Distribution

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Joaquin Phoenix Could Look Like as The Joker
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2018
40 Hilariously Destructive Things Cats Have Done And Possible “Apologies” They Gave After That
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Evan Rachel Wood Is Getting Equal Pay to Male ‘Westworld’ Co-Stars for Season 3
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2018
Homeless Man Rejects Tea From Stranger As He Prefers Coffee, Story Reaches Twitter And Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
As Storm Gloria Continues Ravaging Spain, Mallorca Gets Hit By Huge Waves And Another Town Is Filled With Foam
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Kristen Bell Sings 17 Disney Songs In 5 Minutes And She Nails Every Single One Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.