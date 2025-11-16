17 Examples Of White TV Siblings Who Had Flirty Relations, As Pointed Out By Folks ON Twitter

Like most things, social taboos can be ranked from mild to absolute nope. And on the latter side of the spectrum lies a concept so taboo that even pointing it out in media feels awkward. And that is flirting between siblings.
But, interestingly enough, many folks don’t really pick up on these contextually awkward cues in movies and TV. Can’t blame them—they just wanna unwind with a movie. Until someone points it out, that is.
Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling has recently made a remark on Twitter how white families on television are often rather flirty with each other. And she’s not wrong here, as folks online started pointing out characters and their relationships as siblings that were… well, cringe, for a lack of a better word.
More Info: Twitter
You can’t but feel awkward thinking there’s a good number of TV shows that display a flirty relationship between siblings, a discussion started by The Office star Mindy Kaling
Image credits: mindykaling
So, the story goes that Mindi Kaling—actress, comedian, and author, among many other amazing things, best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the Office (U.S.)—tweeted out how white families on television, specifically brothers and sisters, tend to be written with a dash of flirtiness.
And it didn’t take long for folks to start providing proof of this. At this point, it does beg the question of what were the screenwriters thinking—it’s a constant theme, it seems—but that is besides the point.
Folks were quick to point out specific examples, like Casey and Derek from Disney’s Life with Derek
Image credits: oocsitcoms
Or Ross and Monica from Friends
Image credits: oocsitcoms
Image credits: Warner Bros. Television Distribution
Callie and Brandon from The Fosters (technically a foster, but hey)
Image credits: ShineOnShana
Lu and Valerio from Elite
Image credits: kordeivision
Folks were pointing out everything from subtle, perhaps Ross and Monica from Friends, to not so subtle, like Fiona and Declan from Degrassi: The Next Generation, to that is to be expected, like Cersei and Jaime from Game of Thrones, to the classic Folgers commercial.
Shiv and Roman from Succession
Image credits: femaIehysterias
Cher and Josh from Clueless
Image credits: americanwombat
Sam and Dean from Supernatural
Image credits: spnentropy
Elena and Jeremy from The Vampire Diaries
Image credits: marelizmiller
Image credits: CBS Television Distribution
This also added to the success of the original tweet that garnered over 52,300 likes and thousands of retweets, and the tweet was picked up by a number of online news media outlets.
Lucrezia and Cesare from The Borgias
Image credits: strxnglemehugo
Fiona and Declan from Degrassi: The Next Generation
Image credits: mentallyilljew
Cersei and Jaime from Game of Thrones
Image credits: boapropos
Cheryl and Jason from Riverdale
Image credits: IsntDaveOne
Greg and Marcia from A Very Brady Sequel
Image credits: texantaquito
While you can continue scrolling because there’s more where that came from, if you do need more internet goodness, we recommend checking out our extensive Movies and TV category. But if you’re feeling lucky—or chaotic—you can try this, this, this, this, this, or this.
The 2009 Folgers coffee Christmas TV commercial
Image credits: thejeffreykate
Brandon and Brenda from Beverly Hills, 90210
Image credits: NadineBabu
Luke and Leah from Star Wars
Image credits: heyhydie1
Dexter and Debra from Dexter
Image credits: dreaaa
Image credits: CBS Television Distribution
Follow Us