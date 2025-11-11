What Lithuanian Police Officers Do On International Women’s Day

by

For the last couple of years, Lithuanian officers have been pulling women over for the most beautiful reason during International Women’s Day. Instead of giving ladies a ticket, they hand them flowers to celebrate the occasion.

The Internet seems to have mixed feelings about this initiative however. While some people think of it as a simple gesture of kindness shared between two human beings, others condemn these officers as patriarchs and their act as sexist. What do you think? One thing is for sure, the flowers have brought these women a sincere smile during the not so lovely rainy season this year, too!

More info: Facebook

