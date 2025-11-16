23 Y.O. Son Tells His Parents He’ll Never Speak To Them Again After Finding Out They’re Paying For Sister’s Education Yet Didn’t Pay For His

Receiving proper education is one of the major achievements in a person’s life. For a lot of young people, especially those who are academically gifted, it is very important to be able to get into a college or university that can provide them with high-quality education, challenge them, and offer plenty of opportunities. Very often one of the upcoming challenges in this path is finding enough funds to cover university tuition and other expenses. Sometimes parents are the ones that offer to lend a helping hand as they are very concerned about their kids getting a proper education. One Reddit user decided to share his painful experience by revealing that not all parents are willing to provide their kids with the necessary means to start their academic journey.
The narrator started his story by stating that his parents always emphasized the importance of hard work and getting good grades. Often times they would mention someone who was studying at an Ivy League school, and how he should take these people as a good example. The man did his best in school and was accepted to one of the top universities that are on the Ivy League list. The user who is now a 23-year-old man remembered the day he got accepted and how emotional he was knowing that he made it to the top. Having in mind how important education is for his parents, the man was sure that they would be very happy with the news.
What happened next shocked the man as his parents told him that he would have to decline his invitation as they had no means to pay for his tuition. The user remembers that his parents even showed him their budget so that he could see for himself that they would not be able to afford his school expenses. The man shared that this happened back in 2016 when he was a 17-year-old who, even at that young age, realized that they really couldn’t cover his tuition.
This situation led him to go to a state university where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science, after which he ended up getting a job at one of the FAANG companies. It’s fair to say that the narrator’s hard work paid off even without him getting into a prestigious university. But what enraged him was the situation he found himself in recently.
The man has a 17-year-old sister who called him one day with good news. She was also accepted into one of the Ivy League schools. The brother congratulated the sister but asked her if their parents also made her decline the acceptance as it happened to him. The young woman shared that the dad told her not to worry about it as they would pay for her education. The brother was devastated to hear this after being told that they couldn’t afford to pay for his school.
It might seem that now the parents are in a better position financially to be able to provide their daughter with the possibility to go to her dream school. But the man soon understood that back in 2016, his dad already worked for one of the FAANG companies and also had the financials to allow him to go to the university of his choice. This made him really upset, especially when he confronted his parents about this. This all ended in an argument and the narrator’s threat to never speak with them again.
A lot of people online tried to come up with a possible explanation for why his parents decided to help his sister but not him. Some needed more information about the situation as they couldn’t understand why some other options of getting into the university weren’t thought of. Others online suggested that the man should’ve known about their financial situation because they had to provide this information when he was applying for a federal loan to attend a state university. The narrator replied by saying that at that time, he didn’t think about it too much and that his parents took care of that part of the documentation.
