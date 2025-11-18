Hey Pandas, What Games Do You Play In Your Free Time?

Hey everyone! I’d love to hear more about your gaming preferences. What are your favorite games to play in your free time? Are there any particular ones that you always come back to or find yourself spending hours on? Looking forward to hearing your top picks!
#1
My fave offline game: Bomberman Classic.
My fave online game: Roblox.
#2
Depends on how much free time I have. If it’s like a 5-minute break, I play “Tap Tap Shots” or “Cookie Clicker”. Otherwise, if I’m having a long break, I usually play games that include a story mode. I really enjoyed “Titanfall 2”: great gameplay, great story and and it is also possible to play it with your friends online (if you have any), which makes it very enjoyable. Lego video games are fun too, I would recommend “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga”, “Lego Indiana Jones” or any Lego Batman games.
#3
Usually roblox (oh god I have such an addiction to dti 😭🙏), ace attorney, or pjsk! ^_^
#4
Currently I’m playing Stardew Valley on/off waiting on 1.6 console update🥱, RoboCop: Rogue City, BG3, and Spelunky 2 when I feel like some comic mischief.
#5
Sudoku. Word scramble. Wordle knock off. Spelling Bee (Ny times). Word storm. Uncrossed (another word game). The only pure entertainment game is some “jewel” thing. I find sudoku particularly relaxing (expert level).
#6
As a busy person, I don’t always have a lot of time for gaming, but when I do, I love playing PUBG and Crossy Road unblocked. PUBG is great for some intense, strategic action when I have a bit more time, and Crossy Road is perfect for quick, fun sessions.
#7
Currently I play The First Descendant (Lepic main 4 life) and Guild Wars 2 with a few friends.
Satisfactory just officially released (finally!), so we’ll probably be playing that a lot as well. We played it in Early Access for a long time, so we’re looking forward to playing the full version of the game!
I’m also planning on playing Visions of Mana, because the series is near and dear to my heart – I spent many happy months playing Secret of Mana when I was 11 :)
#8
Game of Words, Jewel Legacy, Quizland and Royal Match. I’m a spaz with a game controller.
#9
Depends on how much time I have. My favourite game is Farming Simulator.
#10
I have several, all on my phone: Soul Knight, F-Class Adventurer, and Bitlife.
#11
I play Minecraft on anarchy servers. For those who don’t know, anarchy servers are servers with literally no rules at all other then don’t crash the server. Gaslighting, porn, nazi propaganda, extreme racism, anything goes. Naturally you’d think they’d be an absolute hell scape, and for the most part they are (they’re even advertised as such). I play them because they resemble reality in strange ways. When faced with absolute chaos and toxicity, people band together into teams. These teams often group together along language groups to form small nations with their own laws, customs and internal politics (they’re usually at least partial dictatorships though). What I’ve found is that even in these servers you can find pockets of genuinely good people who still manage to band together to help each other in spite of all the odds against them
#12
Usually Minecraft, but there’s also this old (2006) flash game called Dice Wars (just Google “Dice Wars game” and use an emulator like Ruffle, it’s a basically an underrated strategy/luck game)
