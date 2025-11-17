Hey Pandas, What’s Your Medical ‘Oh God’ Moment? (Closed)

Has anything gone wrong, medical-wise? Something you and the doctor weren’t expecting?
#1
9 months ago I had my miracle baby via scheduled c- section. The plan being to have baby and tie my tubes in one shot. My older daughter had been born via emergency c – section 17 years before. What no one realized was that my first c – section had heeled badly and my abdomen was a giant mass of scar tissue. They couldn’t get the baby out. It ended up taking 3 people to get her out. I was being jerked around like a tag doll there was an audible pop when they got her free it was an absolutely insane experience. My tubes couldn’t be tied as they couldn’t get to them. The scar is huge and the recovery was a nightmare.
#2
One time I got pneumonia and mono at the same time and the doctor was really confused on how to treat it because they have to be cured with different (opposite) methods
#3
Probably when I got stabbed.
Or the time I had a raging fever & rainbow coloured s**t and, after a blood test, I was placed in a hazmat quarantine room.
Or the time I was hospitalised with Covid.
Or that time my Ulna decided it didn’t want to be inside my skin anymore, just because a motorcyclist rode into me.
Or the time a nail landed in my eye socket. It only grazed the eyeball, but didn’t look healthy at all.
#4
I went into the hospital for chest pains and was immediately admitted for an emergency heart catheter. That went well, but the next day they discovered a small loop in the artery site where the catheter had been inserted. Doctors decided I needed a shot of coagulant in the strangled loop. The intention was to dry it up and it would just go away. I was taken to a room in the bowels of the hospital and prepped for the shot. I was not under anesthesia, nor was I given anything to numb the site. An ultrasound was used to monitor the results of the injection during the entire procedure. The staff included an orderly on standby to assist, the ultrasound technician, and the doctor to place the shot. Just as the doctor was placing the injection, the artery gave a small twitch. This resulted in the entire contents of the needle entering the wrong artery and flowing into and down my leg. I was trying to remain calm enough to communicate clearly that I was in extreme pain and was telling the staff that my leg was being ravaged, in a progression from top to bottom. As the coagulant flowed in my blood stream, it finally reached my toes. The ultrasound showed that every blood vessel in that leg had collapsed. The doctor ran into the hall and was screaming into his phone. He was calling for emergency amputation of my leg. He came back in, and snatched off my sock, and yelled , “MY GOD!! YOUR FOOT IS THE COLOR OF A CADAVER! He ran out again, leaving me literally screaming in agony. BUT miracles do happen. The anticoagulant that I had been given the day before, kicked back in. My leg gradually cleared of the effects of the injection, vital blood vessels filled with blood , pain eased. I was able to talk almost calmly. When the doctor returned this time, I was able to tell him that somehow, the leg was returning to its normal state, and that the pain was now greatly diminished. He responded by saying, “I AM A D@mn LUCKY GUY. My mouth gaped open and I stared at him like he had grown three heads. I have been told by several experts that there is no way the ANTIcoagulant would have kicked in to offset the Coagulant like that. And there is no logical way to explain why I am still alive. But yes, I do believe in miracles.
#5
Not an “Oh god” from my dentist but it was from me. I have terrible teeth to say the least. My permanent teeth (the canines) didn’t erupt at all even though all the other teeth erupted properly. Turns out that all my canines were just chilling somewhere in my skull and they refused to come down so my other teeth just floated into the space where the canines should’ve been in. I had so many treatments done on my jaw like they broadened it, lenghtened it, did some surgery to pull down 2 of my canines, applied braces etc. All my canines are now in place and we all thought that my teeth were finally normal. Well it turns out that a permanent molar is just chilling somewhere in my skull and it’s not willing to come down. Instead of being at 90° perpendicular to my jaw, it’s tilted almost 45 to 180° so now I have to get surgery for that. Every time a problem gets solved a few new ones emerge. I’ve nicknamed that tooth “rocket”
#6
Well, the opposite of something going wrong….. Changed doctors and found out that the 6 cm cancerous tumor I was told I had was in fact a 6cm cyst containing a tumor, which I now know is dormant, for now….
So went from preparing to die to just needing tests every couple of months until they cut it out next January. Sometimes a second opinion can change your life!!!
#7
My nana grew up poorer. When she and her siblings were little, they couldn’t afford sunscreen, so when they had to sit in the sun they would get burned. Badly. She said that she would PEEL HER SKIN OFF OF HER TOE SO THAT IT MADE A LITTLE MOLD OF DEAD SKIN AND THEN SHED PUT IT ON HER FINGER AND CHASE HER SISTER AROUND!!!!!!
*She does not have skin cancer. We are all amazed.
#8
Back in late 2019 my wife got incredibly sick. She had breathing problems that the doctors at the local ER couldn’t figure out, so they just sent her home without any kind of treatment. Her primary gave her a referral to a pulmonologist that got her on oxygen for about three months. As it turns out, she was one of the first U.S. cases of Covid-19…
