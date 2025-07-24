292 Before & After Pics That You Won’t Believe Show The Same Girls

Looking at the selfies most girls post on Instagram, it’s easy to get the impression that they just look flawless all the time. Those very girls, however, have started the glorious trend of posting the ugliest photos they could possibly produce, and it’s making us all feel extremely validated.
It all started with a Tumblr blog called Pretty Girls Making Ugly Faces, which went online back in 2011. This spawned a subreddit (PrettyGirlsUglyFaces) which now has over 45 thousand subscribers, and receives daily uploads from users. And yes, before anyone says it, men are also included and invited to participate in the fad – though there is a separate Handsome Guys Ugly Faces thread!
The aim of Ugly Faces is not just to provide side-splitting laughter, but also to show the world that even the most picture-perfect people on the Internet are still just people, and that nobody looks on-point all the time. Have a scroll through some of our favourite comparisons below, and make sure to vote for the ugliest!
#1 Preview From A Vintage Photoshoot I Did. Lots Of Chincandescent Lighting
#2 My Sister Is Unbelievable
#3 I’ve Missed You, Can I Have A Kiss?
#4 I Think My Daughter Qualifies For This
#5 Transformation Nearly Complete
#6 Hello, It’s Me
#7 So, So Proud
#8 Time For A Snack
#9 My Sister And I Have Snapchat Face Wars. She Won
#10 Flawless Execution
#11 #Blessed My Friends Screen Shot My Snap Chats
#12 Simply Breathtaking
#13 This Is Chinescapable
#14 How I Think I Look Vs. How I Really Look
#15 Not Even Trying
#16 I Have An Incredible Ability To Transform Into A Bridge Troll
#17 It Was An Alaskan Bull Worm
#18 I Always Party Like It’s My Birthday
#19 Not Sure If Publicizing This Photo Is A Good Idea
#20 Angles Make Such A Difference
#21 Sometimes My Girlfriend Looks Like Steve Buscemi
#22 I Had To Share This. I Don’t Even Know What Terrible Beast I Look Like
#23 I Embrace All Of My Faces
#24 Just Wanted To Share Something Miraculous
#25 Just Have A Look – You Won’t Be Disappointed
#26 Just Got Dumped And I Think I Know Why
#27 I Sent This To My Mom Last Night And She Asked If I Had Been Drinking Again
#28 Flaweless
#29 I Win
#30 Thumb-Thumbs Are My Spirit Animals
#31 Forgive Me, Padre, I Have Sinned
#32 Me On Instagram Vs. Me In Real Life
#33 Contacts Out, Hair Tied, Chillin’ With No Makeup On
#34 Look Ma, Three Chins
#35 When You Can Kinda Put Yourself Together But On The Inside You’re An Ejaculating Moose
#36 My O Face
#37 Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These
#38 How To Turn Into A Worm 101
#39 You Like A Swedish Girl?
#40 Sometimes I Dye My Hair
#41 We Can’t Always Be Winners
#42 Wanted To Show Off My Spray Tan Today
#43 The Derp
#44 Profile Picture Vs. Real Life
#45 Am I In The Right Place?
#46 My Girlfriend’s Ugly Ass Face
#47 Sakuraaaauughhhh
#48 Grapes: The Game Changer
#49 I Made My Mother Cry With This One
#50 New Lipstick
#51 Good Morning My Loves
#52 There Are Thumb Lucky Pool Boys Here At My Uncle’s House
#53 First Date Vs. Living Together
#54 My Magnum Opus
#55 Snapchat Gets Me
#56 My Boyfriend Has Been Asking Me To Do One For Ages, But Didn’t Expect This ‘True Beauty’. I Still Laugh Now
#57 Derpsy Buchinan Strikes Again. I Am So, So Sorry
#58 Hay
#59 Angles And Lighting Matter
#60 I Ain’t Chinsecure! Shieeet
#61 This Face Mask Will Make Me Look Beautiful
#62 Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
#63 Do I Amaze You?
#64 Thank God For Snapchat Screenshot
#65 I Showed My Girlfriend This Sub, And She Felt Compelled To Join You All
#66 Halloween Vs. The Morning After
#67 They’re Wearing Photos Of Each Other On Their Shirts
#68 Ugly Barnacle Coming Through
#69 I Heard You Like Girls Who Can Turn Into Thumbs
#70 I Even Scared Myself
#71 I Call This My Mars Attacks Face
#72 G’day Fellas
#73 Hey You
#74 The Human Face Is A Weird Thing.
#75 Marry Me
#76 My Friends Just Reminded Me Of This Time I Made A Group Picture Terrifying
#77 This Is A Stick Up
#78 I Just Had To
#79 Pretty
#80 I Was Trying To Make A Stupid Ugly Snapchat But Ended Up Scaring Myself
#81 Third Time’s The Charm?
#82 Taking My Latest Newsroom Headshots This Morning. They Caught Me Mid Sneeze. I Just Knew It Belonged Here
#83 My Masterpiece
#84 I Feel I Was Made To Be In This Place
#85 My Boyfriend Said I’d Be Good At This
#86 Enjoy
#87 I Don’t Know If I Should Be Proud Or Ashamed
#88 Been Saving This One
#89 Here Are Some Selections From My Latest Photoshoot. Chinjuries Were Sustained
#90 I’ll Show You Something You’ve Never Seen Before
#91 Found 48 Selfies My Daughter Took Of Herself In My Phone, And Realized She Fits In Well Here
#92 Morning Secks?
#93 We Rarely See Any Unintentionals Here
#94 I’ll Bite
#95 Me Going A Little Jabba
#96 When You Remove The Make Up, That’s When It Gets Really Scary
#97 Got My Wisdom Teeth Out Today
#98 Okay So I Took Your Advice And Got Uglier
#99 My Boyfriend Calls Me A Rarity
#100 Easy, Breezy, Beautiful. Potato
#101 I Think Fire Marshall Bill Is My Father
#102 Finally Found My People
#103 First Time Here And I Feel At Home
#104 I Actually Upset Even Myself After Taking This Pic. Worth It!
#105 I Didn’t Know I Was Capable Of Making Such Face
#106 What Intermissions Are Really For
#107 Yes, We’re The Same Person
#108 I Usually Try To Hide The Fact My Teeth Aren’t Straight
#109 It Comes Naturally
#110 Good To Be Back
#111 This Isn’t So Much My Ugly Face As It Is My Morning Face
#112 I Call This One “The Predator”
#113 My Boyfriend Loves It When I Make This Face
#114 Trying Out Some New Makeup. I Think It Works, Don’t You?
#115 My Chin Has Its Own Zipcode
#116 I Have Achieved The Thumb Look
#117 I Consider This An Accomplishment
#118 Lighting Is Everything
#119 I’m Not Sure Whether To Be Proud Or Ashamed
#120 You Guys Asked For Make-Up Free Photos. I Am So, So Sorry
#121 My Chins Have So Many Hiding Places
#122 This Gif Reveals The Real Me
#123 I Was Once A Thumb Wars Cast Member
#124 The Grad Photo I Gave My Dad Vs. The One I Gave My Brother
#125 I Feel Like I’m Home
#126 Woot Woot
#127 Pretty Duo, Ugly Faces
#128 My Best Friend Is Absolutely Stunning, But We Have Never Let Her Live Down This Picture
#129 A Subreddit Exclusively For Ugly Faces? I Want In
#130 Hello Ladies, I’m New! I Bring You My Ugly Face
#131 No One Is In The Office. Commence Face Party
#132 I Get Bored Easily On Road Trips
#133 Im 25 Years Old Today
#134 Why Am I Still Single?
Image source: Altessa
Image source: JEN8213
Image source: dissimilarMHC
Image source: bminus88
Image source: IHateEngineering
Image source: Jeff_Emil
Image source: ShezAHardCase
Image source: MoPiggiesMoProblems
Image source: tonkatrucktanya
Image source: katiebug0313
#146 Look At All Dem Rolllsss
#148 My Favorite Bar Bathroom To Take Cute Selfies In
#149 I’m Quite Proud Of My Talent
#150 I Tried To Make My Nostrils As Big As I Could
#151 Practicing My “Hire Me” Face As I’m Headed To An Interview
#152 This Is My Best Friend, She Has So Much Potential
#153 Guys Like Dimples, Right?
#154 Just Had Professional Headshots Done. They’re A Chinvestment In My Future
#155 Hello It’s Me
#156 I Got Several Comments Saying That My Last “Ugly Face” Wasn’t Ugly Enough. I Think I Nailed It This Time
#157 I Was Born For This
#158 So, Who Wants To Add Me On Snapchat?
#159 My Best Kevin From “The Office”
#160 Cleaning The Kitchen. I Love When My Chin Brings A Buddy Along For The Ride
#161 First Time Here, I’ve Finally Found Where I Belong
#162 The Best Way To Loosen Up Before A Nice Picture
#163 A Wonderful Profile Shot
#164 Loving This Angle From My Phone Laying Down On The Table
#165 That’s Me When A Guy Ask Me For Dinner. And That’s Me When He Said He’ll Pay All
#166 Run Forest, Run !!
#167 My Cat Has Never Appreciated My Skills
#168 The Day After Hair Salon
#169 Can You Strain An Eyeball?
#170 I’m So, So Sorry
#171 I’ve Been Told I Can Make My Face Look Like Olaf From Frozen
#172 When You Wake Up Happy Then Realize Tomorrow’s Monday
#173 I Was Feeling Chinspired, So I Made You All A Gif
#174 Nermal Cat
#175 Ya Gotta Take The Good With The Bad.
#176 This Is Why I Worship Hair Straighteners And Scrunchies
#177 I’ve Been Experimenting Lately With Flirty Looks, These Are My Two Favourites
#178 I Had Some Wine Tonight
#179 I’m So Happy I Found This Place
#180 My Final Form
#181 Worm Attack
#182 And Proud Of It
#183 There Are Two Sides Of Me…
#184 They Say Gemini Have Two Sides To Them
#185 I’m A Thumb
#186 Not My Besten One….but Spontaneous
#187 :)
#188 Just One Thing – Evil Queen, Snow White 1937 (you’ll See It)
#189 Yep
#190 Hey You Guuuuuyyyyyssssss !!!!!
#191 I Both Hate And Love The Forms My Face Can Mould Itself Into
#192 What Have I Done?
#193 I Don’t See It. Wait. Nope, I Just Don’t.
#194 I Swear, I’m Really Not Two-faced….only Triple-chinned.
#195 Filters, Makeup, And Lighting Go A Loooooooooooooong Way
#196 The Beast From The Depths Of The Sea #dontworrybeugly
#197 Hnghnnnnn
#198 The Latter Is How I Flirt…
#199 Slay, You Say? Chin Say, No Way!!
#200 Got Hit By A Large Raindrop, Grew An Extra Chin
#201 Not My Besten One….but Spontaneous
#202 Idk, That’s Me
#203 Finally Someone That Gets The Real Me
#204 My Friend’s Say I Have An Elastic Face
#205 My Best Friend!
#206 This Isn’t Even The Worst Of My Faces
#207 Now I Understand Why I’m Single..sh**
#208 I Bet It’s The Glasses What Makes My Face Look Funny
#209 To This
#210 #onedrunknight
#211 I Put The “fun” In Funny!
#212 Sister Goals
#213 #nofilter
#214 Wany2017
#215 Ugly Before And After 😂
#216 I Am Awsum
#217 Sometimes I Wonder Where My Eyebrows Go…
#218 Spanish Beauty!
#219 Thumb To Babe
#220 Effortless Filipina… Hahah
#221 I Really Don’t Know.
#222 Monkey Face 🐵
#223 Do You Like My Hair Up Or Down?
#224 Mad Before And After :d
#225 Omg 🐢
#226 This Is My Real Face Actually.
#227 Fake Impulsive Morning Selfie Vs Real Impulsive Morning Selfie
#228 Ya Gotta Take The Good With The Bad.
#229 I Tried…but Keeping A Straight Face Was Chinpossible…
#230 …😂😂
#231 Sending A Snap To Your Crush Vs. Your Best Friend
#232 Look At Me…
#233 Been Waiting 14 Years For Somewhere To Post This
#234 Dis My Earthworm Face
#235 I Belong 🙈🙈
#236 It’s All About Angles.
#237 I Belong Here (i Think)…
#238 My Go To Selfie Face…
#239 Can I Play Too?
#240 Which Angle Works Best For Me?
#241 My Flu Face…i Do Clean Up Kinda Nice Tho…
#242 Sou Eu
#243 And……bam!
#244 Instagram Vs Reality Lol
#245 It’s Still Like…
#246 I Filled In My Ginger Brows. 😂
#247 Couldn’t Resist. Disappointed In The Pic On The Right. I Can Do Better Than That 🙄
#248 Before And After My Divorce.
#249 Vacation Life Vs. Work Life
#250 Winky Face ;d
#251 Felt Like A Lopsided Face Was Needed Here
#252 Dat Mah Sexeh Face
#253 Me
#254 #nofilter
#255 Jc
#256 My Bf Waited So Long For Me To Finish That Look…
#257 Me And My Evil Twin
#258 Momo
#259 We Ugly
#260 High School
#261 Chubby Checkers On The Right!
#262 I Keep Losing My Pensssssssss
#263 Hot. Then….not.
#264 I Just Remembered This Pic Of Me And Knew It Was Perfect
#265 Genuinely Happy
#266 Gnbdv
#267 Turtle Face.
#268 I’m Like Hannah Montana!!
#269 Franky
#270 Ready To Poop
#271 :)
#272 Naomi Is A Merchant Marine Captain !!!!
#273 1
#274 When I Increase 20 Kg
#275 Model Me
#276 Before And After
#277 Me
#278 This Bish!
#279 The Face I Make At Everyone Vs My Regular Face
#280 Follow Up For #onedrunknight
#281 No Comment!
#282 Genuine Selfie
#283 My “social Media Face”, Btw. Idk How This Website Works..
#284 What?
#285 Dwayne Clemons
#286 Ahmed
#287 Test
#288 Sending A Snap To Your Crush Vs. Your Best Friend
#289 From This….(scroll Down)
#290 South Indian Guy Jithendra
