I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

I’m Violeta. I have been making toys, crocheted toys for many years. I create whatever pops into my head and work with orders. I crochet about 400 toys a year, some big, some small. I count them all and I don’t focus on the size.
For example, in 2023, I crocheted 393 toys. To make it more fun, I thought of making collections. Often people collect different things, and I collect the countries where my toys live. I indeed chose not only countries but also American states. This collection is already complete. And there are still many countries in the world where my toys could live.
New year, new challenges!:) I hope my map will be filled with new countries.
More info: Etsy
Scrap yarn big toys
My creatures live here :)
and here.
mini bear
World in our hands
Owl – flag
Tiny frog
there are many of them
dogs
Mouse and doll
Very big bunny
Dinosaurs
Bugs live
Bears
Corona virus theme
Eyeglasses holder – owl
in love…
Giant snails
Seagull
Toy from drawing
Red snaik
Scrap yarn big cuties
tiny goose
Softy mice
Toy from drawing
