I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

I’m Violeta. I have been making toys, crocheted toys for many years. I create whatever pops into my head and work with orders. I crochet about 400 toys a year, some big, some small. I count them all and I don’t focus on the size.

For example, in 2023, I crocheted 393 toys. To make it more fun, I thought of making collections. Often people collect different things, and I collect the countries where my toys live. I indeed chose not only countries but also American states. This collection is already complete. And there are still many countries in the world where my toys could live.

New year, new challenges!:) I hope my map will be filled with new countries.

Scrap yarn big toys

My creatures live here :)

My creatures live here :)

and here.

and here.

mini bear

mini bear

World in our hands

World in our hands

Owl – flag

Owl – flag

Tiny frog

Tiny frog

there are many of them

there are many of them

dogs

dogs

Mouse and doll

Mouse and doll

Very big bunny

Very big bunny

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs

Bugs live

Bugs live

Bears

Bears

Corona virus theme

Corona virus theme

Eyeglasses holder – owl

Eyeglasses holder – owl

in love…

in love…

Giant snails

Giant snails

Seagull

Seagull

Toy from drawing

Toy from drawing

Red snaik

Red snaik

Scrap yarn big cuties

Scrap yarn big cuties

tiny goose

tiny goose

Softy mice

Softy mice

Toy from drawing

Toy from drawing

Patrick Penrose

