Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty

by

Is this installation art or graffiti? An anonymous LA artist who goes by the moniker of Skid Robot has been going around Los Angeles’ skid row areas with a spray can painting creating imaginary homes for the homeless people he finds there, leaving care packages for all of them and talking to the ones he finds awake. His intention? To get people to talk about extreme poverty and help find solutions for it.

These augmented graffiti artworks, which are documented on his Instagram account, may seem whimsical at first glance, but they also show how harsh homelessness can be to many. On LA’s Skid Row, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 homeless people make their disposable, makeshift homes right on the streets. It’s graffiti art with a powerful message.

The artist behind Skid Robot agreed to an interview with Bored Panda. Read on for more!

More info: Instagram | Tumblr (h/t: Vice)

Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty

When asked what other ways the artist works with the homeless, they explained, “I volunteer my time once a week at a homeless center hosting an art group for a couple of hours trying to convince those who attend that  art truly is the best drug. Which it is, there is no greater high that one can feel then exercising the creative mind.

Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty
Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty
Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty
Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty

They are for the majority supportive of the project and give me best wishes in succeeding. Its not often I get someone who is overly pessimistic.

Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty
Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty
Street Artist Spray-Paints Imaginary Homes For Homeless To Highlight Poverty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Prison Break Fan Theories Going Now
3 min read
May, 17, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Rebecca Sugar
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2017
The Secret Circle: Why I’m Still Upset About Its Cancellation
3 min read
May, 28, 2012
Tulsa King: Go West Old Man-Recap
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2022
Why A Little Late with Lilly Singh is Being Canceled from NBC
3 min read
May, 8, 2021
35 Cats Who Don’t Understand How BIG They Are
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.