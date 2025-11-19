Hey Pandas, Tell Me Some Good News (Closed)

Hey Pandas, I am in the US and things are terrible. I want to cry everyday. Please tell me some good news. Anything.. a new historical discovery, a promotion at work. Did your kid say something funny? Please share a little light in this world.
#1
Thailand now legally recognises gay marriage.
#2
An aquarium in Japan needed to close for remodeling for a few weeks and staff noticed their 30kg sunfish stopped eating and wasn’t “feeling” quite himself during the shutdown. They placed life sized cardboard cutouts of “visitors” around his tank, and he perked up right away and is back to his old self!!
#3
Everything is fine.
The Buffalo Bills are playing on Sunday.
#4
Because of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ we get to experience Eternity with God instead of rotting in Hell.
#5
My company just started a diversity group & asked people to volunteer to everyone feels seen/ heard
#6
I found some motivation!
#7
Just passed three months in my first ever relationship. Doesn’t sound like much but we’re both fourteen and I can’t believe that i’ve found someone respectful of women, my sexuality (and doesn’t try to claim that i’m straight now that i’m with him), my interests, and is overall very supportive even when raised in an environment many other guys are not.
