Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander Looks Unrecognizable With Trim Frame And Scruffy Beard

Jason Alexander, who made us laugh for nearly a decade as George Costanza on Seinfeld, stepped out for a casual outing in Los Angeles.
The iconic 90s sitcom star sported a more laid-back and rugged appearance than what fans might be used to.
As he strolled out of a Starbucks, the actor was photographed this week walking toward his car with a hot drink and a snack in hand.
The accomplished comedian turned 65 years old on Monday, September 23.
Image credits: BACKGRID via Vida Press
“Thanks to everyone who took a moment to send me bday wishes. I am as blessed as any could be. My wish for all – happiness, health, love and peace,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Shallow Hal star, who has an illustrious onscreen career, joked about how people don’t “bother” him when he’s out and about in public because of his appearance.
“I’ve aged badly, that’s why people don’t bother me,” he joked while speaking to Page Six last year.
Although he indeed gets recognized, he noted that he can still live his life without getting “mobbed” by fans.
“I get recognized and people are very sweet,” he told the outlet. “And it’s generally a salute and a wave and a ‘Hey, Jason!’ kind of thing.”
“I am very fortunate that people like my work and they seem to want to show their appreciation but I can still live my life,” he added. “Not everybody can do that but I can.”
Image credits: Jason Alexander
Jason, whose real name is Jay Scott Greenspan, has been married to his wife, Daena Title, since 1982 and is a father to two sons. He recently spoke about how he gets “jealous” of time as he gets older because he wants to “see things” like his grandson becoming an adult.
“I’ve become more jealous of time as I get older, because I know there is less of it,” he said in an interview with The Thread in June.
“There’s nothing left that I need to do, although there’s a lot of things that I’d like to do,” he went on to say.
The Pretty Woman actor has been married to his wife, Daena Title, since 1982 and is a father to two sons, Gabe and Noah
Image credits: Jason Alexander
During the interview, he mentioned wanting to use his blessings to pay it forward.
“I find these days, more and more opportunity to be of service, to use the mindboggling and disproportionate blessings I’ve had in my life and somehow pay it back and pay it forward,” he said.
“The only thing I’m greedy of when it comes to time is I want to see things. I want to see my grandson as an adult. I want to know what he thinks – what he chooses to do with his life,” he continued. “I am curious to see my friends through to the end and my family through to the end, and to be there in any way I can…”
