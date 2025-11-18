30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

by

Today is the day when ToothyBj is back on Bored Panda. Many of you are definitely familiar with the artist who, like no one else, can add a bit of spice to his comic strips and make people chuckle with his dark humor.

As we found during one of the interviews with the author of the series, he doesn’t aim to create a relatable webcomic since this genre has been “done to death and does not really carry a joke.” ToothyBj told us: “I like absurdism, it’s amazing and comes out of nowhere. There’s no recipe for it, but maybe I can offer a piece of advice: always take notes, you won’t remember it later. I’m genuinely concerned that my memory is this bad. If I don’t write something down, it’s gone.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#2

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#3

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#4

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#5

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#6

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#7

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#8

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#9

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#10

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#11

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#12

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#13

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#14

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#15

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#16

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#17

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#18

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#19

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#20

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#21

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#22

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#23

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#24

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#25

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#26

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#27

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#28

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#29

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

#30

30 Hilariously Dark Comics You Might Enjoy By ToothyBj

Image source: toothy.bj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Book Review – Supernatural: The Unholy Cause « TVOvermind
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2010
I “Peeled” The Layers Of The Visible World To See What Lies Beneath The Surface Of Boston
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Family Drama Erupts As Single Woman Tells Married Cousin Her Life Sounds Miserable, Shocks Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Five Life Lessons the Show “Building off the Grid” Teaches Us
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2019
Miley Cyrus’ “Scary” Body Paint Campaign For Maison Margiela Divides The Internet
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
50 Images Of “Cursed” Cats Causing Mayhem Everywhere They Go
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.