Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

by

Nobody wanted to give Toby a chance. They couldn’t see his loving heart. All they could see was his double nose. Found wandering around in the streets of Fresno, California by an animal rescue group, he was taken to a shelter. Visitors kept passing by him so the poor thing was scheduled to be put down. He was counting his last hours when Todd Ray, Venice Beach Freakshow owner, stepped in.

“I thought he was the cutest and the coolest dog ever!” Ray told Bored Panda. He explained that he didn’t plan on getting a dog but he just couldn’t leave him behind. “He was running out of time at the shelter and I just decided he would come home with us.

“Toby is the Sweetest dog on Earth!” Ray added. “He loves everybody!!! [The two-year-old] enjoys playing catch and he loves to snuggle on the couch. He is totally healthy and doing great!

“The Freakshow was created as a place where anything is possible and nothing is normal. It exists to help bring Wonder back into the world…..to remind us that this is a magical planet and that life here comes in all types of amazing forms. We love to celebrate our differences! Toby visits [The Freakshow] sometimes for special occasions. Kids love him!”

More info: Facebook | Twitter

Nobody wanted to give Toby a chance – they couldn’t see his loving heart

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

All they could see was his double nose

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

The poor thing was scheduled to be put down but Todd Ray stepped in the last minute

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

“I thought he was the cutest and the coolest dog ever!”

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

“He was running out of time at the shelter and I just decided he would come home with us”

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

“He enjoys playing catch and he loves to snuggle on the couch. He is totally healthy and doing great!”

Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

Watch the full video here:

Thank you, Todd Ray, for talking to Bored Panda about your wonderful story!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What The Second Season Of Velma Needs To Avoid
3 min read
May, 7, 2025
The Five Most Original TV Show Ideas of the Last Decade
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
Bill O’Reilly’s Comment on Roger Ailes’ Death is Remarkably Pathetic
3 min read
May, 19, 2017
Artist Turns Beer Bottles Into Beautifully Curved Leaves
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Amazing Trip To Lahore, Pakistan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Last Of Us Season 2’s Most Intense Moments, Ranked
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.