Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute

Nobody wanted to give Toby a chance. They couldn’t see his loving heart. All they could see was his double nose. Found wandering around in the streets of Fresno, California by an animal rescue group, he was taken to a shelter. Visitors kept passing by him so the poor thing was scheduled to be put down. He was counting his last hours when Todd Ray, Venice Beach Freakshow owner, stepped in.
“I thought he was the cutest and the coolest dog ever!” Ray told Bored Panda. He explained that he didn’t plan on getting a dog but he just couldn’t leave him behind. “He was running out of time at the shelter and I just decided he would come home with us.
“Toby is the Sweetest dog on Earth!” Ray added. “He loves everybody!!! [The two-year-old] enjoys playing catch and he loves to snuggle on the couch. He is totally healthy and doing great!
“The Freakshow was created as a place where anything is possible and nothing is normal. It exists to help bring Wonder back into the world…..to remind us that this is a magical planet and that life here comes in all types of amazing forms. We love to celebrate our differences! Toby visits [The Freakshow] sometimes for special occasions. Kids love him!”
