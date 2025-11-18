30 Best Drone Photos Of 2024, According To The Siena Awards

Today, we’d like to present you with a list of the finalists for the 2024 Siena Drone Photo Awards. As we read on the contest’s website: “Siena Awards is an independent project born from the dream of making Siena and its territory the international capital of photography; a great curator of exclusive events that aim to include and involve great international photographers, amateurs, emerging talents, enthusiasts, and all those who love culture.”
We’re excited to share with you the list of 36 nominees in 7 categories. It’s important to mention there are 2 more categories – Series and Video – that we’d highly recommend you check out on the organizer’s website. The winning images will be announced at the Siena Awards ceremony on 28 September 2024.
Scroll down to see the best drone photographs and to read our interview with one of this year’s nominees, Ivo Danchev.
More info: sienawards.com | Facebook | x.com | Instagram
#1 “Shepherd With Herd” By Ivo Danchev (Bulgaria)
Image source: Siena Awards
#2 “Ocean Clean Up” By Toby Nicol (UK)
Image source: Siena Awards
#3 “Elddreki / Fire Dragon” By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (Belgium)
Image source: Siena Awards
#4 “Cranberry Harvest” By Brad Weiner (USA)
Image source: Siena Awards
#5 “A Polar Romance” By Florian Ledoux (France)
Image source: Siena Awards
#6 “Marching In The Salt Marsh.” By Raj Mohan (India)
Image source: Siena Awards
#7 “Blika” By Brynjar Agustsson (Iceland)
Image source: Siena Awards
#8 “The Eye Of The Dragon” By Miki Spitzer (Israel)
Image source: Siena Awards
#9 “Bridge Brings Into The City” By Xu Zhang (China)
Image source: Siena Awards
#10 “Tree Of Life” By Isabella Tabacchi (Italy)
Image source: Siena Awards
#11 “The Shadow Jumper” By Edouard Salmon (France)
Image source: Siena Awards
#12 “Ground Vein” By Xiaoying Shi (China)
Image source: Siena Awards
#13 “Sea Of Pink” By Paul Mckenzie (Ireland)
Image source: Siena Awards
#14 “Love From Above” By Joanna Zdancewicz (Poland)
Image source: Siena Awards
#15 “What Remains” By Carol Guzy (USA)
Image source: Siena Awards
#16 “Rocket” By Yuriy Stolypin (Russia)
Image source: Siena Awards
#17 “Jiashao Bridge” By Sheng Jiang (China)
Image source: Siena Awards
#18 “Village Under Snow” By Hüseyin Karahan (Turkey)
Image source: Siena Awards
#19 “Pelicanos Blancos” By Guillermo Soberón (Mexico)
Image source: Siena Awards
#20 “Apple Dream” By Tim Demski (Poland)
Image source: Siena Awards
#21 “Drifting In Space” By Gilad Topaz (Israel)
Image source: Siena Awards
#22 “Tongue” By Daniel Viñé Garcia (Spain)
Image source: Siena Awards
#23 “Minimalist Action” By Alex Berasategi (Azerbaijan)
Image source: Siena Awards
#24 “Chain Lights Of Cross-Country Skiiers” By Daniel Koszela (Poland)
Image source: Siena Awards
#25 “Stay Where Your Heat Smiles” By Silke Hullmann (Germany)
Image source: Siena Awards
#26 “Lights And Shadows” By Ignacio Medem (Spain)
Image source: Siena Awards
#27 “Blue Adrenaline: The Surge Of Pipeline” By Matt Dusig (USA)
Image source: Siena Awards
#28 “Last Minute” By Roberto Hernandez (Mexico)
Image source: Siena Awards
#29 “Bucha, City Of Death” By Carol Guzy (USA)
Image source: Siena Awards
#30 “Magical Lines” By Mohd Khorshid (Kuwait)
Image source: Siena Awards
Follow Us