50 Hilarious Cases Of Misused Quotation Marks That Gave Hilarious Results (New Pics)

For all the grown-up kids out there who didn’t particularly enjoy grammar classes, let’s have a quick reminder what quotation marks are, since it will be relevant to get the distorted and alternate meanings shared in this post.
So, these punctuation marks are used in pairs in various writing systems to set off direct speech, a quotation, or a phrase. You want to use quotation marks with direct quotes, with titles of certain works, to imply alternate meanings, and to write words as words.
There are cases when quotation marks are used not for actual quotes, but rather to carry a connotation of sarcasm, a tongue-in-cheek admission that the thing in quotes isn’t actually what it’s said to be. When that happens, things take a weird turn.
Scroll down below and see how suspiciously used quotes look and sound in practice. Now, although we cannot really tell whether the authors of these misused quotes used them deliberately or it happened by accident, we cannot deny the entertainment of it all. Psst! More misused quotes can be found in Bored Panda‘s previous feature right here.
#1 How Touching
Image source: bea_easter12_
#2 Are You Implying It Was Me Who Poop In The Grass?
Image source: TrashcanMan79
#3 Threatening Church
Image source: dejamenow
#4 The What Sauce?
Image source: Hexenes
#5 I Don’t Find This Very Reassuring
Image source: DelayedReflex
#6 Alleged “Filmmaker”
Image source: OfficialMVPre
#7 “Heroes”
Image source: DrLuke1994
#8 He Was Definitely Loved
Image source: ihaveneverdonemeth
#9 The Cop Cars In Orange Country Florida All Say Making A Difference In Comic Sans With Useless Quotation Marks. Makes It Seem Like They Aren’t Making A Difference
Image source: Warm-Branch
#10 Vaguely Threatening Church
Image source: shinymak
#11 The Place You Go When You Need A Negative Test
Image source: helpmyeyes_
#12 This Sign At A Hotel I Stayed In Last Night
Image source: TintarellaDiLuna
#13 It’s There To Fool The Horses
Image source: a_leprechaun
#14 Thanks, I Hate The Magic Stool Bus
Image source: _DeathOfAStrawberry_
#15 This Massage Parlor Is A Little Sus
Image source: Haunting_Yellow_8107
#16 When You Find Out That You’re Adopted
Image source: thatsokayking
#17 Miami-Dade Police At Their Best
Image source: Thepolitikid
#18 So What Kind Of Milk Are We Talking, Exactly?
Image source: Boone710
#19 “Husband”
Image source: iforgotmyanus
#20 Appropriate Suspicious Quotes
Image source: paperoblivion
#21 Just Saw This In A McDonald’s
Image source: CorpseToes
#22 I Don’t Understand What They Were Trying To Accomplish With The Quotes
Image source: InsrtGeekHere
#23 The Pharmacy Thinks I’m Fueling Someone’s Drug Habit
Image source: Tsalikon
#24 I Don’t Think I Want To Know What This Means
Image source: theoddhedgehog
#25 I’ve Said It Before And I’ll Say It Again: Quotation Marks Are Not For Emphasis
Image source: ItHardToFindUsername
#26 No Wonder It’s So Small
Image source: StrangeMeeps
#27 Quietly Move My Cat Indoors
Image source: LoyolaTiger
#28 What Kind Of Hotel Is This?
Image source: mirkules
#29 This Is Just Suspicious All Around
Image source: aspenthewolf
#30 I “Love” My “Husband” Dearly
Image source: reddit.com
#31 I Think I’ll Pass
Image source: luckyluke000
#32 “Jesus”
Image source: PlasticRuester
#33 Is “Dipping Powder” Code For Coke?
Image source: waitlikewhatlol7456
#34 Is It Tho? As Seen Heading North On I-95 In Boca Raton, FL Yesterday
Image source: kirby_the_elm
#35 “Birds”
Image source: comradekaitlyn
#36 Oh No
Image source: chairmanlmao114
#37 Spotted At A Restaurant In Town
Image source: amysloot
#38 So The Food Isn’t Fresh Then, Got It
Image source: ErwinAckerman
#39 I Don’t Think I Want To Bring My Dog Here
Image source: AnnoyedClaude
#40 “Our” Community
Image source: Nehocoste
#41 Something Tells Me I’m Not Going To Get A Prize Every Time
Image source: PGPeachGames
#42 Found This Subtle Threat In Pakistan
Image source: AdAny6792
#43 I Require The “Sauce”
Image source: Seanofthedead64
#44 “Guitar Lessons”
Image source: JayneBayne96
#45 My Cousin Got This For His 18th Birthday
Image source: lil_bewp
#46 Found At My Local “Mall Sword Store”
Image source: Vensyth
#47 Patient Survey
Image source: PM_FAKE_SWEAR_WORD
#48 Now That’s A Clever Slogan
Image source: TheGuyWithTheComment
#49 “Duck”
Image source: BigBananaEnergy98
#50 Sure
Image source: SyphilisOfficial
