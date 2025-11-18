People Are “Forgetting” About Hawk Tuah Girl After College Fan Goes Viral For Her Candid Reply

Move over Hawk Tuah Girl, there’s a new girl in town, and according to social media, she is “wife material.” Taking to its TikTok page on Tuesday (August 27), sports-betting picks channel Cook the Book Bets shared a clip of its interviewer Biggy passing the mic to new internet sensation Sloane.
Taking to the busy streets during a college football event in the US, Biggy challenged Sloane to a rating scenario, asking her: “He’s a 10, but he’s a degenerate sports better that sits on the couch every Saturday for 12 hours. He doesn’t even get up to go take a piss.”
“I mean, it depends on what he’s watching,” the interviewee enthusiastically replied in the clip that has amassed over 8 million views. “If it’s SEC, he’s an eight. If it’s ACC, he’s a three.”
Sloane’s response showed that the attractiveness of the person (the “10”) depended on which sports conference the person was watching.
She said that the person would still be an “eight” if they watched SEC (Southeastern Conference, which is known for high-level college football), suggesting that it is somewhat more respectable.
However, the eager participant further indicated that the 10 would drop to a “three” if they watched the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), another college sports conference.
“I love you,” a stunned Biggy responded before Sloane exclaimed: “I love you, too.”
Sloane left quite the impression on social media, as a TikTok user commented: “I miss Sloane.”
A person penned: “That eye contact lethal.”
“Forget Hawk Tuah,” a netizen added. “This is how you get a man.”
Haliey Welch rose to fame in June after she was stopped on the street for a TikTok interview by creator duo Tim and Dee TV.
The resulting video showed the content creators asking Haliey: “What is one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”
“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang! You get me?” the Tennessee native replied, earning her the nickname “Hawk Tuah Girl.”
An observer wrote: “I swore I’d never fall in love again. But here we are.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Did we just witness love at first sight?”
Biggy’s interview with Sloane continues in a second video clip, which has since been seemingly deleted from TikTok.
Nevertheless, part two of the viral interaction has been circulating on social media. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a user uploaded the video showing Biggy shooting his shot by saying he just wanted to kiss Sloane.
“Ok,” the subject said before exchanging a lengthy smooch with her interviewer.
Bored Panda has contacted Cook the Book Bets for comment.
The viral TikTok video continued to spark various reactions
