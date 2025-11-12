Artists Made A Mural On An Abandoned Dam To Represent Refugees In France

French artists Ella & Pitr addresses the gravity of the global refugee crisis in her latest mural, Le Naufrage de Bienvenu. The gigantic outdoor work reaches more than 47 meters and occupies the entire length of the piney dam at La Valla-En Gier, Rhone-Alpes, France.
The project took 10 days to be finalized.
Always in their works they deal with neglected social groups, such as the elderly and the homeless, and place them in visible spaces. The choice of a dam for this project can be interpreted as referring to the increase in people moving, leaving Africa and crossing the Mediterranean.
