This TikTok Trend Is All About Dogs And Their Reactions To “Good Boy/Girl” Praise (50 Pics)

by

Have you seen the latest TikTok trend with a big chance of becoming the next viral sensation? This one is sure to appeal to all the dog lovers out there. The main focus of the videos is charming before-and-after snapshots with dogs in response to the phrases “good boy” or “good girl”. This common positive reinforcement instantly triggers a reaction, transforming even the most concerned-looking canine into a picture of pure joy and happiness.

To delve deeper into the meaning behind this TikTok phenomenon, we reached out to Paulina Andrzejewska, a cat and dog behaviorist. If you’re curious to learn more, scroll down to read our full conversation.

#1

Image source: tiktok.com

#2

Image source: fitdogsports

#3

Image source: tiktok.com

#4

Image source: thegoodhype

#5

Image source: thegoodhype

#6

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#7

Image source: fitdogsports

#8

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#9

Image source: thegoodhype

#10

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#11

Image source: tiktok.com

#12

Image source: thegoodhype

#13

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#14

Image source: fitdogsports

#15

Image source: fitdogsports

#16

Image source: thegoodhype

#17

Image source: thegoodhype

#18

Image source: westtnk9

#19

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#20

Image source: westtnk9

#21

Image source: thegoodhype

#22

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#23

Image source: fitdogsports

#24

Image source: thegoodhype

#25

Image source: thegoodhype

#26

Image source: westtnk9

#27

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#28

Image source: westtnk9

#29

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#30

Image source: fitdogsports

#31

Image source: westtnk9

#32

Image source: westtnk9

#33

Image source: tiktok.com

#34

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#35

Image source: fitdogsports

#36

Image source: fitdogsports

#37

Image source: thegoodhype

#38

Image source: tapspekinil

#39

Image source: tapspekinil

#40

Image source: tiktok.com

#41

Image source: fitdogsports

#42

Image source: thegoodhype

#43

Image source: tapspekinil

#44

Image source: tapspekinil

#45

Image source: tapspekinil

#46

Image source: fitdogsports

#47

Image source: peli.roja.pets

#48

Image source: fitdogsports

#49

Image source: fitdogsports

#50

Image source: thegoodhype

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
