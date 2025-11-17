40 Curious Things To Cheer You Up, As Shared By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Pictures shared by the Concepttalk Instagram account probably cannot be put under one category, except with the help of the account’s description of having something interesting and unexpected about them.

This first and foremost leads to things revealing their unexpected side by playful presentation brought to the viewer’s attention. Something to be experienced and enjoyed!

More info: Instagram

#1 Fluid Rugs, By Faig Ahmed

Image source: concepttalk

#2 Snoopy Bike, Taiwan

#3 Plastic Chair In Wood, By Maarten Baas

#4 DIY, Vintage TV Cat Beds

#5 Lava Lamp Nails, By Liampeternails

#6 Signage Concept By Yuki Matsueda

#7 Dad Hacks

#8 Alconbury Mcdonald’s

#9 Bread Knife

#10 Disco Chair, By La.lland

#11 🐸 A Place For Meditation

#12 Tom Pearcy. Ouse River, Yorkshire

#13 Lucky Cat

#14 Human Sized Soda Machine, By Ogilvy Agency

#15 Early 80s Phone Typography

#16 Photo: Ben Avraham

#17 80s Telephone

#18 “It Would Be Fun To Listen To The Product Designer Of This… Multi Gadget.”

#19 Rug Rover Interior, By Kingkennedyrugs

#20 Payphone

#21 70s Garfield Coffee Table

#22 True Romance, By Gab Bois

#23 Pie

#24 Dalmatian

#25 Butter Stick Type

#26 Sunglasses

#27 Watching

#28 Shellphone

#29 Spoons

#30 Harold Lloyd’s Iconic Christmas Tree

#31 Car Interior

#32 Reverse

#33 Pie

#34 [insert Caption]

#35 1750s. Design vs. Functionality. Baroque Pulpit. Dobroszów🇵🇱

#36 Bastienne Kramer, Cocoon. 1992. Photo: Cary Markerink

#37 Handscapes, By Kai Wasikowski

#38 Rugs

#39 Inside – Outside Concept, By Thierry Mandon

#40 Keyboot

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
