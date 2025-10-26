Sean Astin: What Happened to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star?

To date, Sean Astin is fondly remembered for his role as Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Since the trilogy wrapped, Astin returned to a career that has been steady and varied. He also expanded his behind-the-camera work into producing and directing. Like most of the actors from the trilogy, Astin’s perceived absence is more because they’ve failed to land projects as big as The Lord of the Rings, and not necessarily because they quit acting.
The third and final installment of The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, premiered in December 2003. Over two decades later, Astin has been involved in several television, film, and voice role projects. The actor, who was 30 years old when the first installment premiered in 2001, turned 54 in 2025. Here’s a look at Sean Astin’s life and career today, and what he has been up to for the past decades.
Sean Astin’s Notable Roles Since The Lord of the Rings
Following his career-defining role as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings, Sean Astin has been involved in over 70 projects across film and television. Although the actor hasn’t taken a break from acting, some roles have been more prominent than others. One of his most celebrated performances post-The Lord of the Rings came in Netflix’s Stranger Things series. Astin played Bob Newby, a lovable everyman whose selflessness made a lasting impact on the series despite his limited screen time.
He also appeared in the fifth season of 24 as Lynn McGill, a Homeland Security official. Astin also took on minor recurring roles in The Big Bang Theory (2019), Supergirl (2019–2020), and The Conners (2023–2024). Astin also carved out a significant career as a voice actor, lending his voice to popular animated projects. On television, he voiced Raphael in Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012–2017), Justice League Action (2016–2018), and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2023).
On the big screen, Sean Astin appeared in projects such as 50 First Dates (2004), Click (2006), Moms’ Night Out (2014), and Do You Believe? (2015). He also recently starred in Love Hurts (2025), while also continuing to work in independent features. Over the years, the roles have only showcased and reinforced Sean Astin’s versatility as an actor.
Sean Astin’s Producing, Directing, and Other Creative Work
While Sean Astin is best known for his acting, he has also explored life behind the camera. Astin began producing films in the late 1980s. Although it was only short films at the time, after The Lord of the Rings, Astin produced his first feature-length film. Since then, he has produced and executive-produced several films and TV shows.
Notable mentions include Do You Believe? (2015), Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story documentary (2021), and iMordecai (2022). Although he hasn’t directed any project since 2003, he has been involved in numerous projects. Astin’s creative work hasn’t been limited to filmmaking. He has narrated audiobooks and video games. His most recent video game credit was in 2024, where he voiced Raphael, for the umpteenth time, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants.
Sean Astin Made in Broadway Debut in 2024
With a continued, unquenchable passion for acting, Sean Astin stepped onto Broadway for the first time in 2024. He was cast as Santa Claus in the revival of Elf the Musical. The play was performed at the Marquis Theatre in New York City and ran until January 2025. Astin appeared alongside Tony-nominated actor Grey Henson, who portrayed Buddy the Elf. With the amount of fun he had on stage, Astin is looking forward to working more extensively in theater.
Public Life, Advocacy, and Union Leadership
In recent years, Sean Astin’s public profile has expanded beyond acting. He’s served on SAG-AFTRA committees and been active in union governance. His work eventually culminated in his campaign to lead the union. With actress Fran Drescher’s tenure as the third National President of SAG–AFTRA coming to an end in September 2025, Astin declared his intention to run in July 2025.
Astin contested against Chuck Slavin in the election and clinched victory with a 79.25% win. Sean Astin assumed office as the fourth National President of SAG–AFTRA on September 12, 2025, for a two-year tenure. Although he’s fully involved in union leadership, Astin has a few upcoming projects at their final production stage. While The Lord of the Rings arguably remains his biggest international acting project, Sean Astin has remained active as an actor since 2003.
