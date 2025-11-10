‘Schitt’s Creek’ Net Worth Rankings — From Motel Life to Emmy Gold and Big Bank

Few modern sitcoms have flipped the Hollywood wealth narrative quite like Schitt’s Creek. Created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the show began as a small Canadian production with modest expectations — yet it evolved into a global phenomenon, sweeping the Emmys and transforming its cast into household names. Its success story mirrors the fictional Rose family’s own journey: from financial collapse to redemption and prosperity. But off-screen, the actors have done far better than their on-screen alter egos.
What’s most impressive is how each cast member leveraged Schitt’s Creek’s success differently. From producing deals to Hollywood reinventions and brand collaborations, every star found their lane post-series — and their bank accounts show it. Here’s how the main cast ranks today in ascending order by net worth.
6. Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire, who played the dry, loyal motel manager Stevie Budd, is estimated to have a net worth of around $3 million. Much of her fortune stems from her consistent Canadian television and film career, with Schitt’s Creek serving as her international breakout. She followed that success with roles in 12 Monkeys, Madeleine’s Madeleine, and voice acting in animated shows.
While she didn’t reach the same earnings level as her higher-profile co-stars, Hampshire diversified early, branching into producing and writing. Her approachable public persona and cult following have kept her career momentum strong. For an actor whose breakout came later, her net worth reflects sustainable success over stardom — and plenty of room for future growth.
5. Noah Reid
Noah Reid, who portrayed Patrick Brewer — David’s fiancé and business partner — holds an estimated net worth of about $4 million. Though joining the show in its later seasons, Reid’s impact was substantial, cementing him as one of its emotional anchors. His dual career as a musician and actor further expanded his income potential, with several albums and tours under his belt.
Reid’s wealth reflects a balanced mix of creative output and strategic career management. Following Schitt’s Creek, he appeared on Broadway and in major TV dramas, proving his range extends beyond the romantic charm of Patrick. His net worth isn’t astronomical yet, but his trajectory points steadily upward — he’s just getting started.
4. Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy, who played the brilliantly self-absorbed Alexis Rose, has a reported net worth of around $4 million. While she began the show as a relative unknown, her comedic timing and transformation from shallow socialite to empathetic entrepreneur made her a breakout star. Her success post-Schitt’s Creek — with lead roles in Kevin Can F**k Himself and major brand endorsements — solidified her Hollywood standing.
Murphy’s financial ascent shows how cultural momentum can drive marketability. She signed deals with luxury and wellness brands, leveraging her newfound fame smartly. While she’s not yet commanding blockbuster salaries, her mix of acting, endorsements, and creative projects ensures her wealth continues to climb year after year.
3. Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara, who embodied the melodramatic Moira Rose, boasts an estimated net worth of about $10 million. Already an established comedic icon before Schitt’s Creek — thanks to Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and Best in Show — O’Hara’s career longevity turned into one of the most stable fortunes in the ensemble. Her return to global prominence through Moira reignited her brand power and award-winning reputation.
O’Hara’s wealth reflects consistency and choice. She rarely overextends herself in Hollywood, focusing instead on meaningful, high-quality projects. Between voice work (Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas), recurring TV roles, and endorsements, her earnings continue steadily. Her success underscores how reinvention, even after decades in the industry, can yield both creative and financial dividends.
2. Dan Levy
Dan Levy, the show’s co-creator and the actor behind the neurotically lovable David Rose, commands an estimated net worth of roughly $15 million. His fortune combines acting, writing, producing, and entrepreneurial ventures. After Schitt’s Creek, Levy signed lucrative development deals with Netflix and Disney, positioning himself as one of TV’s most in-demand creators.
Dan’s wealth wasn’t just earned — it was designed. Owning part of the show’s rights, he profited directly from global distribution and streaming deals. His expanding influence across fashion (with brand collaborations) and film development makes him one of the most strategically diversified figures in modern television. His wealth is still growing fast, and he’s shaping up to be a powerhouse well beyond comedy.
1. Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy tops the ranking with an estimated net worth of around $20 million, making him the wealthiest member of the Schitt’s Creek ensemble. Long before the show, he had already amassed wealth from decades of film and television work — notably the American Pie franchise and Christopher Guest’s acclaimed mockumentaries. His dual role as co-creator and star amplified that foundation dramatically.
Eugene’s fortune reflects career mastery rather than sudden fame. He’s spent over four decades building one of comedy’s most stable legacies — and with Schitt’s Creek, he managed to pass that legacy (and some of its profits) to his son. His continued projects, production deals, and acting roles ensure that the Levy family remains both creative and financial royalty in entertainment.
