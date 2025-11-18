Showcasing My Recent Collection Of Jewelry With A Floral Photoshoot

A lot has been going on recently, but life has never stopped me from creating, we all just evolve and adapt from time to time, this shoot symbolizes an end of an era for me, I have learned and grown a lot as a small Indie freelance jewelry designer, 6 years of owning a business is a lot of hard work.
Sometimes I ask myself do you even love what you do? and my answer to that is, if I didn’t love what I do will I be doing it for 17 years ?
Enjoy my new and old pieces mixed and matched in this easy, floral and fairlylike photoshoot I made for the holiday season.
All the Jewelry is made by me inspired by various games and geek culture; made from 925 Silver with Gold plating and precious stones.
Production: Orion Ivliev
Production Assistant: Mirsea Avalon
Jewelry: Orion Ivliev
Photography: George Todoroff
Model: Hristos Todorov, Viktor
Makeup: Magdalena Plemen
Flowers: Fleurboxsofia
KDA Evelynn Ring with Genshin Impact Flower Pendants and Earring
Mavuika Hoops and Necklace (Genshin) with KDA Evelynn Ring (League of Legends)
Mavuika Hoops, Pantheon Necklace, Venti and Evelynn Lasher Ring
Mavuika Aztec Sun Halo Necklace
Maplestory Lvl 30 Lightning Earrings with Pantheon and Nahida Necklace
Kazuha and Venti Rings (Genshin), Evelynn Lasher Ring
Bear Ring (OC), KDA Evelynn Heart and Sona Ring
Pantheon Necklace, Gold Plated Silver with Swiss Blue Topaz
KDA Evelynn Heart Ring
Cookie Thief Evelynn Pink Heart Necklace and High Noon Evelynn Earring
Kokomi and Desert Pavillion Flower Necklaces (Genshin)
Evelynn Lasher ring with Coven Zyra Earrings
Kpop Demon Hunter Derpy Tiger, Pavillion Flower and Evelynn Heart Necklaces
Kazuha Venti and Evelynn Lasher Ring
