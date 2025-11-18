Showcasing My Recent Collection Of Jewelry With A Floral Photoshoot

A lot has been going on recently, but life has never stopped me from creating, we all just evolve and adapt from time to time, this shoot symbolizes an end of an era for me, I have learned and grown a lot as a small Indie freelance jewelry designer, 6 years of owning a business is a lot of hard work.

Sometimes I ask myself do you even love what you do? and my answer to that is, if I didn’t love what I do will I be doing it for 17 years ?

Enjoy my new and old pieces mixed and matched in this easy, floral and fairlylike photoshoot I made for the holiday season.

All the Jewelry is made by me inspired by various games and geek culture; made from 925 Silver with Gold plating and precious stones.

Production: Orion Ivliev

Production Assistant: Mirsea Avalon

Jewelry: Orion Ivliev

Photography: George Todoroff

Model: Hristos Todorov, Viktor

Makeup: Magdalena Plemen

Flowers: Fleurboxsofia

Feel free to visit my shop & follow me on my socials:

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

Instagram.com/Orion.the.Jeweler

and Happy Holidays! Keep Creating! Don’t Give up!

KDA Evelynn Ring with Genshin Impact Flower Pendants and Earring

Mavuika Hoops and Necklace (Genshin) with KDA Evelynn Ring (League of Legends)

Mavuika Hoops, Pantheon Necklace, Venti and Evelynn Lasher Ring

Mavuika Aztec Sun Halo Necklace

Maplestory Lvl 30 Lightning Earrings with Pantheon and Nahida Necklace

Kazuha and Venti Rings (Genshin), Evelynn Lasher Ring

Bear Ring (OC), KDA Evelynn Heart and Sona Ring

Pantheon Necklace, Gold Plated Silver with Swiss Blue Topaz

KDA Evelynn Heart Ring

Cookie Thief Evelynn Pink Heart Necklace and High Noon Evelynn Earring

Kokomi and Desert Pavillion Flower Necklaces (Genshin)

Evelynn Lasher ring with Coven Zyra Earrings

Kpop Demon Hunter Derpy Tiger, Pavillion Flower and Evelynn Heart Necklaces

Kazuha Venti and Evelynn Lasher Ring

