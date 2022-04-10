If you’re a fan of reality TV then you’re probably pretty familiar with The Real Housewives franchise. For more than a decade, The Real Housewives shows have given the world endless entertainment and they’ve also helped dozens of people become reality stars. Now, there’s about to be a new set of housewives in town and they are ready to take over your screens. The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to premiere on Bravo on June 1 and Sara Al Madani is excited to be part of the cast. He strong work ethic combined with her love for taking risks has helped her achieve lots of success over the years, and many viewers will be drawn to her story. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sara Al Madani.
1. She’s Worked With BMW
Sara Al Madani has accomplished some very cool things and those accomplishments have opened the doors to even more opportunities. In the fall of 2020, she got the chance to partner with luxury car brand BMW as part of its “Art of Leadership” series where she discussed her personal and professional journeys.
2. It’s Unclear What Kind of Doctor She Is
Oftentimes when you see Sara’s name, you’ll notice that she is referred to as Dr. Sara Al Madani. That said, however, we weren’t able to find any details on exactly what kind of doctor she is. From what we can tell, she doesn’t have any sort of medical background so it’s likely that she is a doctor in the academic sense. However, her LinkedIn profile doesn’t say where she went to school.
3. She Is An Entrepreneur
Sara Al Madani has been drawn to entrepreneurship since she was a teenager. During an interview with Curly Tales, she said, “It started with the fashion industry when I was 15. I opened an Abaya shop because I wanted to change the way women wore traditional clothes.” After finding success in the fashion industry, Sara went on to become a tech entrepreneur.
4. She Loves to Travel
Being an entrepreneur has brought a lot of positive things into Sara’s life. Most importantly, however, it’s allowed her to have the time freedom to enjoy life on her own terms. This has given her lots of opportunities to travel and she has been fortunate enough to visit places like the Bahamas and Turkey.
5. She Has A Large Social Media Following
There are lots of people who do reality shows with the hopes of growing their online following, but that isn’t something that Sara has to worry about. She’s already a pretty big deal on the internet with her 517,000 followers on Instagram. However, that number is going to grow even more once The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres.
6. She Is A Public Speaker
Sara doesn’t just love building her own businesses, but she also likes to share her knowledge with others. On her website, Sara states, “I started my public speaking journey in 2016, speaking and giving Keynote speeches in more than 183 events in the UAE and all over the world between the years 2016 – 2018.”
7. She Is A Proud Mom
Sara has accomplished lots of things on the professional front, but being a mom is the thing she is most proud of. She has two children with her ex-husband and she loves spending as much time when them as possible. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track down any information about Sara’s ex-husband.
8. She Never Backs Down from A Challenge
Sara is a self-proclaimed risk-taker who doesn’t shy away from obstacles. Instead, she sees challenges as an opportunity to rise to the occasion and that’s something she’s done time and time again. Her willingness to step outside of her comfort zone has been an instrumental part of her success as an entrepreneur.
9. She Loves Inspiring Other Women
Sara is all about using her platform to inspire women to go after what they want in life. She told Curly Tales, “…women need inspiration… I think women need inspiration, stories, motivation, and role models who could show them anything is possible. There are a lot of women out there grabbing the world by their hands and making all the difference.”
10. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Sara probably doesn’t get too much downtime, but when she does she likes to spend it outdoors. From the beach to the mountains, Sara really likes being out in nature. Being outdoors has become a great way for Sara to clear her head and recharge herself to be able to take on the next round of life’s challenges.