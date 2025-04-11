Running Point Season 2: Unresolved Storylines For The Upcoming Installment

Running Point Season 2 promises another exquisite blend of dramedy built around a dysfunctional family’s tussle to run a popular basketball team. The sports comedy drama created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen alongside Elaine Ko premiered in late February 2025 to a massive positive reception. Upon its release, it became one of the most popular shows on Netflix and quickly received the green light for a second season the next month.
With Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon as the lead, the series follows a reformed party girl as she embarks on a journey to lead her family’s basketball franchise, the Los Angeles Waves. Amid several hurdles she must overcome to prove herself worthy of the position, the series explores relatable themes like personal growth, impactful leadership, love, and betrayal. When the show returns for season 2, these are some of the lingering threads it must resolve.
Are Isla And Lev Over?
Isla’s love life with Lev (Max Greenfield) didn’t get a definite conclusion in Running Point Season 1. The upcoming installment is expected to tie up the loose thread about the two. They had a great relationship, but Isla’s emergence as the Waves president changed the dynamic of their romance. Devoting herself to leading the team, Isla seems to have no time for her fiancé. The strain in their relationship deepened when she missed Lev’s award ceremony, culminating in a separation.
Nonetheless, when a new career opportunity in Minnesota turns up for Lev, Isla realizes she might be losing him for good. She reaches out to him for reconciliation, but Lev appears to have made up his mind about moving on — his absence at Game 7 hints at that. Regardless, Isla is determined to fix the relationship. Will she succeed, or are they over? With Coach Jay (Jay Ellis) in the picture, Running Point Season 2 is poised to pursue an exciting love story.
Will Isla And Jay Become An Item?
Proclaiming her love for Lev to get them back together, Isla declared that neglecting him was the biggest mistake of her life. “Your life is here; it’s with me. I don’t know what I would do without you,” she said. Although that might be true, it’s not the accurate state of Isla’s heart. She’s likely grown fond of her head coach, with whom she locked lips after the Waves game in Season 1’s finale.
The two have always had a good relationship. Jay supports Isla through all her challenges in leading the Waves, just as Isla stood by him through the troubles with his ex-wife. They’ve learned to confide in each other, and their kiss suggests their hearts are aligning. If Jay rescinds his move to Boston and Lev accepts Isla’s plea, a love triangle might be central to Running Points Season 2’s plot.
What’s Up With Travis Bugg?
Running Point Season 1 ended without shedding light on Travis Bugg’s (Chet Hanks) time in rehab. His journey in the story seemingly ended when Isla made a tough call to take him to rehab. When viewers met the troublesome point guard, he was deliberately uncooperative with Isla’s leadership. He believes the Waves team is undeserving of him and wants to move to Miami. Their row reaches a breaking point in “The Travis Bugg Affair,” but Isla gradually brings him around and gains his cooperation.
As the unruly character of the show, Hanks brought a unique appeal to the series. His departure can’t be as unceremonious as ending up in a rehab home. Running Point Season 2 should expand on the wannabe rapper’s story. Will he get his act together or up his shenanigans? It’d be interesting to see what the future holds for the character.
How Will Isla Deal With Cam’s Betrayal?
Running Point Season 1’s cliffhanger ending seems to have set up Isla’s supportive brother, Cam Gordon (Justin Theroux), as her antagonist for Season 2. Stepping down as the Waves’ president, Cam picked Isla to take over and even helped to fend off Ness and Sandy’s move to oust her. Isla thinks she has Cam’s support, but viewers learned he’s sabotaging her efforts in “The Yips.”
While in rehab, Cam works behind the scenes to ensure Isla’s failure. He grows desperate as Isla continues to win and eventually concocts a deal to get out of rehab and retake his former position. Isla resumes work after the painful Game 7 loss and finds Cam sitting at her desk. It’s clear he intends to take over leadership, but how that will play out is left for Running Point Season 2. But with all Isla has accomplished, it’s unlikely she will relinquish the position without putting up a fight. Check out the questions Bridgerton Season 4 must answer.
Follow Us