‘Tarzan’ star Ron Ely Passes Away At 86

Ron Ely, who became famous for playing the role of the titular character in the 1960s in NBC’s Tarzan has sadly passed away at 86. The news of the actor’s demise was recently shared by her daughter, Kirsten Casala Ely, on her Instagram on October 23, 2024, saying “The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known- and I have lost my dad”.
Ron took his last breath on September 29, 2024, in one of his daughter’s houses in Santa Barbara, California according to The New York Times. Although Edgar Rice Burroughs’s Tarzan was originally played by Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer, in the 1930s and 1940s, Ely’s portrayal of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character was just as good!. Ely’s daughter, who is also a writer like her father, wrote a long post in his memory and expressed her sentiments in the following words:
“My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person- there was something truly magical about him.”
Ron Ely’s Wife Had Died Tragically Back in 2019
Ron Ely had made headlines in the news a couple of years ago on the tragic passing of her wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely. She was stabbed to death on October 15, 2019, by their 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely. Valerie was killed in a house near Santa Barbara, California as stated by the police. Whereas their son Cameron was shot down and killed by the police outside the home. Later in the trial in 2020, Ron challenged the prosecutor’s report of his son’s justified killing. Although Cameron did kill his mother, later in the trial in 2020, Ron Ely challenged the prosecutor’s report which stated that his son’s killing was justified because he posed a threat.
Ron had met Valerie, the then Miss Florida as a host of Miss America in the early 1980s. They both got married in 1984 and had three children, one son and two daughters. Ron retired in 2001 to focus on his family and his career as a writer. The actor published two mystery novels afterward but made a brief return to television in a film, Expecting Amish, in 2014 as an Amish elder. The actor has made brief appearances in several different hit TV programs, movies, and shows over the years but his role in Tarzan is what propelled him to fame.
Ely is survived by her two daughters, one of whom, Kiki Ely, is also a social media influencer and a writer, just like her father.
Tarzan, starring Ron Ely as the titular character, is available to stream on TubiTV.
|Tarzan (1966 TV Series)
|Cast
|Ron Ely (as Tarzan), Manuel Padilla Jr. (as Jai)
|Release Date
|Premiered on September 8, 1966
|Stream On
|Not available on major streaming platforms; may be found in archives or DVD collections
|Directed by
|Various directors, including William Witney
|Produced by
|Sy Weintraub Productions, Banner Productions
|Based On
|Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan character
|Plot Summary
|Follows Tarzan as he protects the jungle from poachers, criminals, and environmental threats.
|Musical Elements
|Traditional adventure-themed score with jungle sounds, composed by Van Alexander
|Current Status
|Ended; ran from 1966 to 1968 for two seasons
